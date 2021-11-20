Williams sisters biopic takes Hollywood on a conservative turn

Conservatives care about Hollywood’s liberal messages, and they are often right.

Movies and TV shows promote unfettered immigration (Netflixs Living Undocumented), presumed sins (Showtimes The Comey Rule) and horror stories about climate change (all three post-apocalyptic sons, like Tom Hanks Apple TV + original, Finch). The final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, a previously benign crime comedy, became a BLM treatise following the death of George Floyd.

Yet King Richard is proposing something frankly conservative.

The November release captures the meteoric rise of Venus Williams, the daughter of Compton who has intimidated society’s expectations to change the sport she adored. Her younger sister, Serena, did the same soon after.

The main character, Richard Williams, is brought to life by Oscar nominee Will Smith. The former fresh prince establishes the patriarch’s flaws and his unwavering faith in the talent of his daughters.

The buzz behind King Richard reminds us of America’s racist past and, more importantly, how Venus and Serena Williams broke boundaries by dominating women’s tennis for over a decade.

None of this is wrong, and both elements are proudly featured in the film.

What is equally clear, but which will attract much less attention, is that King Richard could be the most deeply conservative film of the year. The story of a man with a plan for his golden daughters unfolds as if Jordan Peterson and Ben Shapiro wrote the script after reading “Atlas Shrugged”.

Venus and Serena Williams are never victims. Their daddy won’t allow it. They are strong, proud and laser focused on greatness. It is the American dream twice, and King Richard captures it with joy waving a flag.

The sisters are at the heart of the film, but it’s how Richard shaped their success that demands our attention. He took his daughters to a hard tennis court near their home, day in and day out, to practice until they learned every lesson he had to offer.

They played in the rain, under a blazing sun, and they never ducked their homework to do so. He pushed them hard but he did it with love and compassion. He made sure their mental toughness rivaled their skills on the pitch.

This combination made them invincible, which tennis fans watched in awe once they officially entered the sport.

The Williams family has had every opportunity to cry racism and demand preferential treatment in the world of white tennis. Instead, Richard Williams made sure his daughters could fend off insults and silent indignities on their way to tennis glory.

The elder Williams grew up in a racist south and the punishments he suffered early in his life have never left his memory. He always kissed several white tennis co-workers, ignoring the color of their skin. His only qualifier: Who could help his daughters reach the top.

Her daughters also adopted her color blind perspective without ignoring the vestiges of racism they still saw around them.

Papa Williams was a stimulating figure and a role model. He harnessed his growing influence in tennis to protect and prepare his daughters for life under the microscope.

Father knows better? Not always, but the Williams girls respected their father even when he made the wrong calls.

Smiths’ character also dressed up his daughters when they started talking about their tennis skills, which any preteen talent could do. He would not stand up for children who were not humble, who left God and good manners out of their equation for success.

King Richard is not ignorant of racism. Sometimes bigotry becomes a long, persistent close-up. Richard Williams recoils from television footage of Rodney King being beaten up by LA cops. He also looks down on a pair of tennis executives guilty of nothing more than condescending kindness.

He leaves none of this flavoring his parenting choices. Venus Williams will be a champion on her terms, and no racism, whether it’s micro-aggression or anything uglier, is going to stop that from happening.

The family always came first in the Williams house. Even when Venus Williams is on the cusp of stardom, Richard retires his beloved daughter. Being a kid is just as important as starting a career, he argued, and the results ultimately proved him right.

The essential traits that Richard Williams passed on to his daughters wouldn't be considered weird or refreshing 20 years ago. Maybe even 10. But today? Victim is the ultimate goal, something even a literal princess like Meghan Markle kisses amidst his surprising privilege. Hard work is considered a white privilege. Separate people by the color of their skin is now part of the agenda of the far left.

Richard Williams is no longer in the limelight today. He’s almost 80 years old, and his wonderful job of preparing his daughters for stardom is over. He must be proud of King Richard, co-produced by his now adult daughters. Let’s bet he hopes his conservative spirit isn’t lost on modern moviegoers. Who couldn’t enjoy a few royal lessons today?

“King Richard” is now playing in theaters and on HBO Max.

Christian Toto is the editor of the conservative entertainment site HollywoodInToto.com, the right approach to entertainment, and host of the weekly Right on Hollywood Podcast. He is the author of the next Righteous Bombs: How Hollywood Woke Up and Lost Its Soul.