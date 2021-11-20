Bangladeshi BTS fan claims he received rape threats, James Blunt panics over ‘ghosts’ and more

It is at this time of day that we present our new Hollywood trends to you today. BTS, Jamie Dornan, Kevin Feige, James Blunt, Jared Leto and more are on our top Hollywood news today. So read on to find out more about today’s Hollywood journalists. Read also – Anti BTS wave in Bangladesh targets young adolescents? Shocking video of men on motorcycles shouting curses at suspected young fan goes viral

Bangladeshi BTS fan claims he received rape threats

A Bangladesh ARMY member claimed she received rape threats from a man on the street who saw her carrying a backpack with a picture of BTS on it. According to her, the man threatened to sexually assault her if he saw her again with a BTS product. Also Read – BTS: Daredevil Jungkook Is Not Afraid Of Bungee Jumping But THIS Kitchen Appliance Scares Him To Death Inside

Read the full story hereBangladeshi BTS fan claims to have received rape threats Also Read – BTS: When Jimin pretended to be RM and Suga’s girlfriend and helped them compose impromptu rap will make you smile watch

Simu Liu remembers his first script reading session

Actor Simu Liu, who captured the hearts of audiences with his Marvel Studios work “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” was left in tears during the film’s first narration, Destiny Daniel Cretton. It was Shang-Chi’s strong bond with the family that left the actor overwhelmed with emotions. Sharing his experience, Liu said, “Destin did such a beautiful job describing the story to me before I read it, and then when I finally read it, I cried. There is such an intimate relationship between Shang-Chi and the characters and his family. I realized that the movie was, ultimately, about family. I cried because we see an Asian superhero doing things. superhero things and saving the world. It was such a deep moment for me as a fan, as an actor, as an Asian. Just amazing, “he added.

Did you know Jamie Dornan met up with Marvel’s Kevin Feige to discuss the superhero dream?

“Fifty Shades of Gray” star Jamie Dornan said he had become “more ambitious” since the loss of his father, Jim, who died of complications from Covid-19 in March, and added that he had met Kevin Feige, director of Marvel Studios. his dream role. He told the New York Times newspaper: “I am more ambitious than I have ever said before. It’s like a need to deliver and deliver, very caveman-esque: I have to be successful for these precious little people. Also, since my daddy died, it’s kindled that extra fire in me, that extra burner of wanting to succeed. “

James Blunt panics over ghosts

Singer James Blunt has turned to experts to tackle a ghost problem in his London pub. An insider told The Sun newspaper’s Weird column: “James and his team at Fox & Pheasant called in specialists to take a look at their resident ghoul. In addition to fixing their problem, they all laughed and part of a been filmed for a new project James is working on. ” The issue posed a risk in the workplace as well, as staff were “totally panicked” by the alleged supernatural presence, femalefirst.co.uk reports.

Jared Leto took six hours for the “House Of Gucci” look

Hollywood star Jared Leto, who is preparing for the release of his film House of Gucci, took six hours to transform into his character Paolo Gucci. Speaking about the iconic transformation, Leto said, “I spent the six hours a day filled with excitement and gratitude, and I really took the opportunity to work on the character’s inner life. For, you know, like I said before, if you have a mask, it doesn’t make sense if you don’t have an inner life. And that’s the most important thing. “

(With entries from IANS)

