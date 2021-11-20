Final thoughts: visits from famous actors; The days are long but the years are short

David hood through – Senior Editor

–

Ronert Duvall (L) poses with Jim Phillips. (Photo courtesy of Jim Phillips)

Welcome to the last home game of the season, a game that will go a long way in determining the CLA Atlantic Division champion.



Clemson and Wake Forest kick off at noon today in Death Valley (ESPN), and as you all know, the Demon Deacons can win the Atlantic with a win. One loss and they’ll have to hit the road and beat Boston College next week to seal the title. However, if Wake loses both games and NC State loses one of their last two, the Tigers will find themselves in Charlotte again. It’s long, but at least it’s possible.

There will be a special visitor on site for actor Robert Duvall. The 90-year-old-to-be has received an Academy Award, four Golden Globe Awards, a BAFTA Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards and a Screen Actors Guild Award.







Which role he’s best known for really depends on who you talk to, some remember him as Boo Radley in Kill a mockingbird, while someone like me remembers him as Augustus Gus McCrae in the Lonely dove mini-series. There are dozens of other films where he played a major role, from The Godfather, Part 2 To Used lions To The Great Santini To Days of thunder To Open range.

The word I got was this head coach Dabo swinney served the Robert Duvall Childrens Fund and later found out that Duvall is not just a Swinneys fan, he is a huge Tigers fan. Duvall has made it known he wanted to come to a game, so he arrived on Friday and took the stadium tour and spent time with the players and coaches and toured the facilities.

So if you look closely you might catch a glimpse of Duvall today.

I think Swinney is right when he says the days are long but the years are short. It seems to me that yesterday I was counting the days until the kick off of ACC Football and preparing for the season. It looked like we were going to have a more normal football season, the fans would be back in their seats and the Tigers would march triumphantly into the playoffs again.

Instead, it has been a season of injuries, questions and doubts. And it’s flown over. I asked someone to text me in mid-October, as the injuries started to pile up, and told me what was needed was a big reset button . It has hit home this year like no other, especially when it comes to injury, and it has seen Clemson’s schedule struggle, almost reminiscent of the 2010 season. And it’s interesting because even though we say the program is in trouble, the Tigers are still 7-3 and can put together another 10-game winning season if they win.







But it’s not the Clemson team we’re used to seeing, and the offensive struggles have been stunning. A reader emailed us here at TigerNet on Thursday saying he needed a way to contact Sweeney and was tired of losing. And, like I said, while that’s not the offense we’re used to, a lot of programs would like to lose their way to a 7-3 record. Well, have an entire offseason to look back on this season and also for next season.

For now, however, there is the sadness (at least for me) of a last home game. Even for someone who works game day (works, haha), these days are special. As Swinney says, we only get a few of these opportunities per year and we wait for them for months. So go out and enjoy Seniors’ Day, hanging out and being with friends, and be on the lookout for someone who loves the smell of napalm in the morning.



