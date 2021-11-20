Jug Jug Jeeyo release date announced, Hrithik’s ex Sussanne poses with BF Arslan





Missed the most interesting headlines of the day? Scroll forward and read our latest edition of Top Bollywood News. Are you a Bollywood fanatic? Absolute follower of city B? A movie junkie? If so, then our latest Top Bollywood News segment will definitely be of interest to you. From the release date of Aamir Khan and Anil Kapoor’s upcoming films to updates on upcoming Bollywood weddings, we’ve got it all covered. All you have to do is scroll forward and read today’s most interesting headlines. Laal Singh Chaddha gets a new release date Kareena Kapoor Khan says her Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Aamir Khan has been through a lot in the past two years A new poster of Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan Laal Singh Chaddha was shared by the creators. Likewise, Kareena and Aamir, who shared the screen in 3 idiots and Talaash, smiles cheek to cheek. The poster also revealed the film’s new release date. Instead of hitting screens on February 14, 2022, the film will hit theaters on April 14, 2022. Jug Jug Jeeyo release date announcement Speaking of upcoming releases, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani’s Jug Jeeyo Jug will see you in theaters on June 24, 2022. The film also stars Prajakta Kohli and Maniesh Paul in key roles. Sharing the news, the cast shared glimpses of a wedding scene in the film. Alia Bhatt dancing to Anushka Ranjan’s mehendi Alia Bhatt attends the wedding of her best friend Akansha Ranjan’s sister, Anushka. She became the prettiest bridesmaid in red palazzo pants and cropped top. Among Alia’s many videos at the wedding, one that caught our eye is the one where the Brahmastra actress grooves on Lamborgini and another shows her dancing on Bijuria. Susanne Khan poses with Arslan Goni Susanne with Arslan Besides Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan also attended Anushka’s mehendi ceremony and was spotted with her boyfriend Arslan Goni. The couple posed with Anushka’s mom and the photo was shared by Sussanne on her social media account. Celebrities wish Tusshar Kapoor Kareena wishes Tusshar Tusshar Kapoor celebrated his birthday today and his Golmaal co-actress Kareena Kapoor wished him online. Her post read, “Happy Birthday, Dear Tusshar, I wish you all that is happy and beautiful today and forever.” Outside of Bebo, Tusshar’s sister Ekta Kapoor also announced. This is all of our late folks!

