Salma Hayek recalls surviving knife attack on Hollywood Boulevard

Salma Hayek received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday.

She remembers being confronted and chased by a man on Hollywood Boulevard in the early 1990s.

Hayek said receiving a star on the Hollywood Boulevard Walk of Fame years later was a “cure.”

Salma Hayek remembers being confronted and pursued by a man with a knife on Hollywood Boulevard in the early 1990s.

The “Eternals” actress was received the 2,709th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at the TCL Chinese Theater Friday at a ceremony attended by director Chlo Zhao, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, comedian Adam Sandler and a host of fans.

Towards the end of the event, Hayek, 55, took the stage and gave a speech chronicling his long career in the entertainment industry.

“I mean I’m very moved by tonight. It’s of course a great honor, but also, for me, tonight is very calming,” said Hayek. “I’ll tell you a horror story.”

Hayek said about two years after arriving in the United States and “unsuccessfully” tried to start his career in Los Angeles, a few of his friends had come from Mexico and asked to visit Hollywood Boulevard.

The group was walking on the boulevard when a “poor man who was on the ground and who was very messy” called to her, according to Hayek. She chose to ignore the man, but Hayek said he decided to follow the group.

"I kept walking and he got offended. He got up, pulled out a knife and started chasing us. Especially after me, trying to stab me," Hayek said. "So I ran as fast as I could, no one helped us."





Salma Hayek moved to the United States in the early 90s to start a career in Hollywood.

She added that she and her friends quickly rushed into a store, where they jumped over a counter and grabbed a “stick” for protection. Hayek said the man then grabbed the stick and they began to “struggle” for the object.

Fortunately, Hayek said two members of the Hells Angels eventually intervened and disarmed the man before helping the group to safety.

“Whenever I thought of Hollywood Boulevard, this is what I remember,” Hayek said. “The truth is when I got home that night I said, ‘What am I doing here? Nobody wants me. get killed today. ‘”

Hayek then recounted cases of racism that she experienced in the United States.

“I remember the studio saying to me several times: ‘Why don’t you go back to the [Mexican] telenovelas? You will never find a job here. And of course that night I almost got killed, “Hayek said.” So I said, ‘Nobody wants me here. They want me in my country.’

She continued, “But I stayed. I stayed. And I mean to everyone here, to all my lovely fans: if you’re wondering what gave me the courage to stay, I’m saying this “was you because even though they didn’t know me, here in Hollywood, the studios, all the Latins in America knew who I was. They understood that I was coming here with dreams like them. “

Representatives for Salma Hayek did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.





Director Robert Rodriguez, actor Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek in 1995.

Hayek, who was born in Mexico, first acted in telenovelas as “Teresa” before moving to the United States to pursue a career in Hollywood. His first American role was alongside Antonio Banderas in the 1995 film “Desperado”.

She went on to star in films like “From Dusk Til Dawn”, “Dogma” and “Wild Wild West”. Hayek got his first Oscar nomination for his work as Mexican painter Friday Kahlo in “Frida”.

Recently, she started alongside Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson in “Hitman’s Wife Bodyguard”, as well as playing the character of Ajak in Marvel’s “Eternals”.