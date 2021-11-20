SpongeBob SquarePants voice actors help celebrate creator Stephen Hillenburg’s California school memorial

Before inventing the inhabitants of the underwater city of Bikini Bottom for the iconic animated series SpongeBob SquarePants, Stephen Hillenburg was a student at Savanna High School in Anaheim.

On Thursday, SpongeBob SquarePants and his pals Mr. Krabs, Squidward, Patrick Star and Plankton or at least the actors who cast them gathered in the Savanna quad with the students and staff to celebrate the animator whose imagination brought them to life.

There was also Hillenburg’s wife, Karen, and her son, Clay, and the Nickelodeon executives as a bright yellow metal bench set up as a monument to Hillenburg was unveiled.

A plaque accompanying the bench reads, in part: The World’s Cutest Goofball and Buddies Patrick, Squidward and Sandy are the brainchild of former student Stephen Hillenburg, who, as a member of the Class of 1979, has started to hone his inventive and visionary talents in Savane.

I was pretty adamant that they had a yellow bench, said Hillenburg’s wife Karen, who was consulted on the bench project. I think SpongeBob SquarePants meant a lot to growing children. I’ve seen this from the start. I saw that it had a huge impact.

Hillenburg died in 2018 at age 57 with neurodegenerative disease ALS.

After the unveiling, the cast members spent at least an hour signing autographs for the more than 100 students who stepped out, taking selfies and recording personalized messages in their characters’ voices for phone videos. portable.

With the largest swarm of students around him was Tom Kenny, the actor who has been the voice of SpongeBob SquarePants since the show’s first episode in 1999.

The great thing about SpongeBob and being allowed to represent him is that it all came from the brain of the guy who went to that high school, and he changed all of our lives and that’s so cool to be a part of something that’s so multi-generational, Kenny said.

SpongeBob SquarePants have been around for twenty years. These guys are obviously a few years younger than that, he noted. SpongeBob SquarePants stayed cool. It’s not something people leave behind. They take him to high school. They bring it to college.

Along with Kenny, the voiceover actors of the series who attended the ceremony were Clancy Brown, the voice of Mr. Krabs; Bill Faberbakke, the voice of Patrick Starr; Roger Bumpass, the voice of Squidward; and Doug Lawrence, the voice of Plankton the Lobster.

After moving from Oklahoma to Anaheim and having a child, Hillenburg developed a love for the ocean and a passion for art.

He had a teacher here (in Savanna), whose name I can’t remember, who really encouraged him for him and his works, which was a big turning point for him, Karen Hillenburg said.

Hillenburg majored in marine science at Humboldt State University, where he also studied art, then became a marine biology instructor at the Orange County Marine Institute at Dana Point.

While at the institute, he designed a picture book on pond animals, The Intertidal Zone.

There was a sponge, a crab, and a starfish, and it’s those characters that turned into familiar cartoon characters, Kenny said.

Host Griffin Hanson had the initial idea of ​​honoring Hillenburg in one way or another and was one of the main organizers of the memorial on campus.

Stephen Hillenburg is someone who, according to all the animators you will meet, had an influence on them, he said. Learning that he went to school here in Savanna, and learning that Savanna was so instrumental in his artistic journey was something that was really important for me to help preserve, as a lot of people didn’t know that Stephen was a (Savanna) Rebel.

Hanson contacted Hillenburg’s mother, who suggested he contact Savanna High School.

Director Michael Pooley received his email in July 2020 and said: I knew from the start this was something we wanted to be a part of. I was super excited for the opportunity for our school and our community.

Nickelodeon continues to produce SpongeBob SquarePants, which is now in its 13th season.

Hillenburg received two Emmy Awards and numerous other awards for the series.

SpongeBob SquarePants always enjoy such goodwill, Kenny said. It’s such a pleasure to be a part of it and it’s all thanks to Stephen Hillenburg.