No Time to Die is 2021’s biggest Hollywood movie and a global pandemic – deadline





MGM / Eon / Universal No time to die cross $ 733 million around the world this weekend, making it the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2021 – and the pandemic era. After surpassing $ 708 million last Sunday and becoming the biggest Hollywood film abroad in 2021 and throughout the pandemic, we expected Mr. Bond to overtake the previous world leader, that of Universal. F9 ($ 725 million WW Cume and the only other studio film to cross $ 700 million this year). In total to date, Daniel Craig’s last lap as 007 has an estimated gross of $ 154 million domestic and $ 579 million at the international box office. Bond’s 25th opus directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, initially released at the end of September on most foreign markets; he then added North America, China and Australia over the following weeks. On October 20, it became the # 2 Hollywood movie of 2021 worldwide and continued to hit new benchmarks, surpassing $ 700 million last weekend. Overall, throughout its run, it marked the biggest pandemic opening weekend in 36 markets. No time to die is published internationally through Universal and nationally through MGM’s United Artists Releasing banner. Today, Michael De Luca, President of MGM Film Group, and Pamela Abdy, President of MGM Film Group, said: “We are delighted to see audiences return to theaters around the world and for their continued support for the theatrical experience. After a long delay, we are especially happy to know No time to die entertained so many moviegoers around the world. Along with our partners at Eon, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, all of us at MGM are grateful to the teams at Universal Pictures, United Artists Releasing and in our own MGM territories for their tremendous efforts in making this great milestone with No time to die. This achievement pays homage to Daniel Craig and the entire cast, as well as our director Cary Fukunaga, producers Michael and Barbara and the crew for making an incredible film. We extend our thanks to our exhibitors and promotional partners for their continued support of the film. “ Overseas currently account for 79% of the global total, and highlights include the UK which is the first offshore game at $ 128 million. NTTD is the fifth greatest film of all time on the market and the best film of the pandemic (reaching that mark in its first four days of release). In Germany ($ 72M cumulative to date), NTTD held No.1 for six weeks and is the best Universal title ever to hit the market. One of the few recent studio titles to be released on time in China, NTTD is the fourth biggest Hollywood movie of the year there (estimated $ 60 million). France, about $ 32 million, and Netherlands with an estimated amount of $ 22 million to date, completes the Top 5 markets. In the latter, Bond has held No.1 for seven straight weeks and that setting will become the fourth biggest film on the market and the best Bond ever. In other highlights, AustraliaThe opening on November 11 was the largest in the market since December 2019 (current cumulative of $ 15 million). In Denmark, No time to die was No.1 for seven weeks, had Bond’s biggest opening ever, and is the best 007 title ever. It is the second film in the country’s history to exceed DKK 100 million at the gross box office. For the Middle East, the film is the largest in the region in 2021; and

Eastern Europe also performed very well with major openings in 2021 in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Pland and Slovakia. In Russia, Hong Kong, Ukraine, Colombia, Argentina, Sweden and the Baltic States, No time to die is the greatest Bond film of all time.

