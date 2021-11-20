Spy: Kiwi cake stars take a bite out of Hollywood





Anouk and Jordan Rondel have expanded their Caker business to the United States. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

Two years after arriving in Hollywood, two Kiwi sisters drop off their designer cake kits in all the best places. Caker founder Jordan Rondel, 32, started the business just over 10 years ago in Auckland and his little sister Anouk, 29, is a co-owner. After dominating the trendy New Zealand cake market, the couple hatched a three-year plan to expand to Los Angeles. The company specializes in two forms by selling the finished product under the name “couture” and by selling cake kits under the name “ready-to-wear”. Sisters Anouk and Jordan Rondel are the brains of upscale cake company The Caker. “Sewing is crucial in creating the brand, but ready-to-wear is the part where you can grow and make money. So we rented a large commercial kitchen in downtown LA and started cooking for weddings and events and in the background we worked on to set up production of the cake kits, ”he said. Jordan told Spy. Jordan Rondel successfully expands The Caker to LA Last week, the brand arrived at famed American department store chain Neiman Marcus, which commissioned The Caker to exclusively create a spicy pear cake kit. “Getting stocked online and on the shelves of 37 of arguably the most prestigious department stores in the United States is a big deal for us, especially because it was Neiman Marcus’ first foray into food storage,” Jordan explains. After overcoming Covid restrictions with events in LA, the couple are delighted their homemade cakes are gaining popularity. The brand is backed by skillful marketing and collaborations with perfect influencers in a city full of stars and hopes. Their favorite collaboration has been with entrepreneur Tezza Barton, who recently made the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for his sunglasses company and his Tezza photographic effects app.

Barton’s other colabs include fashion industry giants Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, and Dior Beauty. The next step for The Caker is to continue to expand and try to break into markets in Europe and Asia. “I think the secret to my success is something called courage,” Jordan says. “I might not be the smartest or most savvy entrepreneur in the world, but I’m absolutely not afraid to work hard and I know how to stay creative and take the pulse of what’s cool. incredibly devoted to my business through thick and thin, that nothing can really stop me. “ His finger is still very active in Godzone as well, thanks to a great support team. “Anouk and I wouldn’t be where we are now in the US without a team of 20 as passionate and dedicated to The Caker as we are. I miss everyone very much. Summer always brings a lot of exciting new things. Our Christmas menu this year is FIRE, Valentine’s Day will be very special, and there are three other projects that I can’t talk about just yet, but wait. “

