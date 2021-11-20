caffe cottage lafayette food finds





Whether you’re looking for your morning cup of Joe, an afternoon bite, an aperitif cocktail, or a midnight breakfast, Caffe Cottage has you covered. Bringing together elements of a cafe and sports bar, this gem is your one stop shop for fries, drinks, coffee and a good time. Owned by Lou Vale, a New Orleans native who grew up loving coffee surrounded by gourmet cafes, Caffe Cottage is like no other, taking well-known coffees and foods and revamping them. Vale moved to Lafayette as a young adult who wanted to experience something new. Vale said when he arrived around 30 years ago, he quickly realized that there weren’t any places serving lattes or espressos and wanted to change it. Coffees:Huya Craft Coffee Serves Goodness in Every Drop | Food finds “When I first got there, most people were drinking regular filter coffee,” Vale said. “I love a good cup of black coffee, but I wanted to bring more to this community. I was Lafayette’s first gourmet cafe, and we’re still here.” Caffee Cottage opened in December 1992 and created a new culture of caffeine in Acadiana. Restaurants spent their early years serving only coffee-based drinks, working on their signature blends and styles. It took a few years to build a strong following for Caffe Cottage, but they quickly became a favorite with Java enthusiasts. As they started to gain popularity, Vale thought it was time to offer more. Located near the University of Louisiana Lafayette, they began to attract crowds of professors and graduate students intrigued by coffee for adults. Soon after, they added a full service kitchen with a very interesting menu. “It was a group effort to prepare our food,” Vale explained. “We wanted to develop because we saw a need from our customers. The items we offer are all made to order, we prepare them after the order is placed to ensure the good quality. My current favorite menu item is the Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad. Our menu is like no other cafes in the area. “ Caffe Cottage offers a variety of breakfast items, from burgers that use a mixture of brisket, sirloin and chuck roast, loaded fries, “snack foods”, salads, quesadillas, sandwiches and chops. hot dogs. Vale says quesadillas, loaded fries, and smothered alligator are the most popular items they offer right now. Cooking:Want to avoid cooking for Thanksgiving? These places will help you. For Vale, its customers are everything, and delivering a high quality experience is one of its priorities. He is keen to get acquainted with his loyal customers, some of whom have been coming for more than 10 years. They say the environment is welcoming and keeps them coming back. “I started coming here in 2000; I was 14 years old, ”explains a client. “My sister used to take me here because I was learning to play chess and we were drinking coffee. Caffe Cottage has always been there for me. It’s so crazy because now I have kids and Lou has met them and they also love this place. “ Caffe Cottage is located at 1013 E. St. Mary Boulevard in Lafayette. They are open from 10:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday to Saturday and close at midnight on Sunday. For a full menu and daily specials, visit their websitecaffecottage.com Connect with WaTeasa Freeman by [email protected] or on Twitter @wateasaf

