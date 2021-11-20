Gophers’ soccer ball defense seems to bounce back against Indiana – The Minnesota Daily





Against Iowa, the Gophers have allowed an opponent the most points since week two.

Daily File Photo Gophers football players sit on the sidelines during a game at TCF Bank Stadium on October 3, 2015.

Four hundred and nine yards at 277. Gopher fans would think the team that gained 409 yards would emerge victorious in Iowa City on November 13. However, that was not the case as the No.17 Iowa Hawkeyes ousted the Minnesota Gophers 27-22. 21 of Iowa’s 27 points came on explosive plays, according to Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi. The Hawkeyes’ winning touchdown featured a flurry of missed tackles by the Gophers defensive backs leading Iowas Keagan Johnson to the end zone. A lack of sacks from the Gophers defense was also prevalent in last Saturday’s game, as the Iowas offensive line had a superb day of blocking passes. We took this personally, said Nyles Pinckney. We have to put pressure on the quarterback to help our secondary. Gophers star defensive lineman Boye Mafe was visibly quiet against Iowa. Mafe posted a total tackle the entire game. Additionally, Minnesota had two abandoned interceptions last Saturday that could have changed momentum tremendously. Mariano Sori-Marin missed an interception that led Iowa to score and another missed interception would have led to a favorable field position for the Gophers. It’s a learning experience, but when you get those opportunities you have to make the most of them, Rossi said on Wednesday. In addition, the Gophers have surrendered the most points in a defense since Week 1 against the nationwide leader in all-out offense, then No. 4 in Ohio State. This is far from being a Minnesota defense that is ranked 7th in the country and had not allowed more than 20 points in a game since Oct. 16 against Nebraska. We have the best defensive staff I have ever coached with, said Rossi. The failures of last week must make us grow this week. Make a mistake, come back, respond, fix it and improve yourself. Looking forward to next week, the Indiana Hoosiers present a peculiar clash as they rotate between several quarterbacks in the game. Grant Gremel and Jack Tuttle play the roles of more traditional pocket couriers, while Donaven McCulley is their Cole Kramer type of quarterback who mostly keeps pigskin on designed tracks. From a defensive standpoint, we have to listen to who is in the game and we have to understand that we will see different games called between who is in the game, Rossi said. The reason for the quarterback carousel for Tom Allens’ team is due to the injury of starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. against Penn State, Penix Jr. parted an AC Joint in his left shoulder on October 2. PJ Fleck’s message to his players has remained the same: one league week at a time. This championship week takes place in Bloomington, Indiana, kicking off at 2:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. It feels like he flew, Pinckney said of the 2021 season. Every precious little second I get from team practice, training, team reunion you enjoy them a lot more .

