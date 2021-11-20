Disney confirms Fantasmic! Will return to Hollywood studios next year





It has been a long time since guests were able to attend the iconic Fantasmic nighttime show! at Disneys Hollywood Studios. Due to the ongoing pandemic, Disney has made the decision to stop nightly shows, including Fantasmic !. The good news is that as we continue to move forward, theme parks have brought back some shows including Happily Ever After and EPCOT Forever. The bad news is Fantasmic! remains closed. The good news is that at Destination D23, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Josh DAmaro announced that Fantasmic! would return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World next year! At Destination D23, Josh D’Amaro announced that more entertainment will return to Disney Parks next year, including Hollywood Studios’ beloved show, Fantasmic! Although he did not specify exactly when guests will be able to re-watch the show, having confirmation that Fantasmic! will return to the theme park is exciting news in itself, especially seeing the Fantasmic! lagoon dried up for over a year. Inside the Magic will keep you posted as soon as we have any information regarding Fantasmic’s return! Learn more about Fantasmic! In case you’ve never seen this nighttime show, the Disney World website describes the show as: A legendary tale With over 50 live performers, massive sets, stunning effects, dazzling fireworks and rousing music, this larger-than-life spectacle is painted on a large canvas of dancing water and light like you’ve never seen before. never seen. Bursting with silly and suspenseful surprises, it will leave your whole family smiling from ear to ear. A night when dreams come true Asleep, Mickey Mouse dreams that he is a powerful sorcerer’s apprentice with the power to control water, color and magic. Disney villains, including Maleficent in the form of a towering 12-meter-tall dragon, turn Mickey’s dream into a nightmare, but don’t underestimate the power of Mickey’s imagination! The fantastic fantasy features Disney characters from some of your favorite animated classics: The beauty and the Beast

The Sleeping Beauty

The little Mermaid

Aladdin

The Lion King

Pocahontas

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Are you looking forward to hearing Fantasmic! will return to Disney’s Hollywood studios next year? Let us know in the comments below. If you want to visit Walt Disney World on your next vacation, let Academy Travel’s team of experts help you plan your next magical vacation. You won’t want to miss out on all that Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disneys Animal Kingdom and Disneys Hollywood Studios and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district have to offer!

