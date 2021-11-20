Entertainment
Fredericksburg Presbyterian to host debt-free celebration on Sunday
Fredericksburg Presbyterian Church will celebrate a significant financial milestone on Sunday.
In 2020, he paid for his new building, which opened in 2016.
“No mortgages have been taken out,” said Beth McDonald, wife of the church’s transitional pastor, Reverend Jesse McDonald.
A fundraising campaign began in 2014 to raise $ 2.2 million.
“There were very generous donations, pledges and a few matching grants that paid off,” said Beth McDonald.
Contributions from a family trust made up $ 700,000 of the total, church member Jerry Herman said.
“It’s great that we were able to pay for the building so quickly,” he said, thanking “everyone in the church and in the community”.
Herman recalled that he “paid it forward” in 2010 when the Presbyterian Church in Fredericksburg helped build a church in Sierra Leone.
Fredericksburg Presbyterian started talking about the project in 2009
Fredericksburg Presbyterian members started talking about their own building project around 2009, he said, noting that “we innovated in 2015 and in 2016 we started using the building.”
The church she replaced was built in 1882 and “has served our needs for all of these years,” Herman said. “But times are changing,” as is “the way we minister.”
There were several obstacles to the renovation of the old building.
“The old church had steep stairs that led to the basement, where the community hall and the only restrooms were,” said Beth McDonald, adding that the elderly could not attend because the basement was not accessible to them.
It was also financially prohibitive to rehabilitate the old building.
“The bricks all over an exterior wall were deteriorating and the repair cost was the same as a new building,” she said.
When it was agreed after years of discussion that a new building was in order, the period structure was not left behind.
Parts of the old church incorporated into the new building
“We didn’t want to build a sanctuary in the old building,” Herman said, but we wanted to incorporate parts of it into the new construction.
“All of the stained glass from the old church has been installed in the new building,” said Beth McDonald.
“Many of the old benches have been turned into a table which is now in our Seasons Cafe, where we serve coffee. “
“You can still see the old square nail holes,” she said.
The old baptismal font is also part of the new church.
The congregation was involved every step of the way, Herman said, and it was all done by consensus. There was never a time when the planning committee made a decision on its own.
Debt-free celebration invitations have been sent
Invitations to the debt-free celebration have been sent to members, donors, architects and others, said Beth McDonald. Refreshments will be served after church in the village hall. Guest speakers will be Herman and Jeff Edington.
Special features have been planned, ranging from kids ringing bells to filling a time capsule envelope with answers to two questions.
The time capsule is being asked for “a favorite memory and your vision for the next 20 years,” said Beth McDonald.
The envelope will be sealed and placed in the safe to be opened in 20 years.
“It has been a blessing,” said church member Jason Schuch. “It’s great for our family to be a part of the process.”
It’s God’s blessing, Schuch said, to have provided a way to pay off the building so quickly.
“It has been an exciting time for Beth and I to be a part of this celebration,” said Reverend Jesse McDonald, whose role is to prepare the church for a new minister.
Three pastors were involved in the planning process
The planning process for the church goes back about three pastors, he said. He attributes the vision for the project to Reverend Ken Peterson, who “felt the Lord was leading the church to build a new building.”
“It’s amazing how God organized this, and we became debt free,” said Jesse McDonald.
“God played a part in all of this,” Herman said.
The hand of God was “very evident throughout the process, from buying the homes on the property to the generous gifts,” said Beth McDonald.
The debt-free celebration will take place during the 9:30 a.m. Sunday worship service. The church is located at 201 N. Mill St., Fredericksburg.
