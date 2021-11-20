Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Kiara Advani is Varun Dhawan’s beautiful bride, Neetu and Anil Kapoor play the baraatis in the first photos | Bollywood

Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared the first footage from his upcoming production, Jug Jugg Jeeyo. It stars Varun Dhawan with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

The first images show glimpses of a wedding with Kiara decked out in red as the bride while Varun is a happy groom in a white and red sherwani. Anil plays his father, also dressed in a traditional outfit. Neetu is seen smiling in a pink costume.

+

Sharing the post, Karan wrote, #JugJuggJeeyo is coming to theaters on June 24, 2022! Come celebrate the family with us. Fans were thrilled to see Kiara and Varun as a couple in the film. I scream ! Look at them, commented a fan. Love it, can’t wait, another commented.

Directed by Good Newwz’s Raj Mehta, the film marks Neetu’s return to the big screen after seven years. Neetu Kapoor was last seen in Besharam, which starred her actor son Ranbir Kapoor and her late husband Rishi Kapoor.

Earlier, the 63-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted a photo of herself from her make-up room and said the experience working on the film had helped her regain her confidence. “Finally, #jugjuggjeeyo was such a wonderful experience … I made some lovely friends … I gained the confidence that was so necessary at the time … this film will always be very special”, said writes Neetu. She had started touring for Jug Jugg Jeeyo in November 2020, months after Rishi Kapoor’s death in April of the same year.

Filming of the film has been interrupted several times due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The team started filming in November of last year for the film and in December 2020 filming came to a brief stop after Mehta, Neetu Kapoor and Varun tested positive for Covid-19. Jug Jugg Jeeyo also stars Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Kohli.

The film will be released on June 24.