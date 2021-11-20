Salma Hayek gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame





Salma Hayek was immortalized on the Walk of Fame (Photo: Getty) Salma Hayek was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after an incredible career. The Eternals star, 55, had his name permanently engraved on the famous catwalk in a special ceremony Friday. The event was broadcast live due to covid protocols, with friends and co-stars giving heartfelt speeches. Speakers included Grown Ups co-star Adam Sandler and Oscar-winning director Chlo Zhao. The Mexican-American actor looked stunning in a black, jeweled gown and a matching short jacket, accessorized with a bold red lip. She beamed as she received the honor and posed next to her ground star. The acclaimed actor posed with his star (Photo: Getty)

Hayek has enjoyed a successful career in television and film (Photo: AFF USA / REX) Over 2,700 stars have been immortalized on the Walk of Fame, with Daniel Craig recently joined the group after stepping down as 007. Recipients must pay $ 50,000 for the upkeep of their star that falls into a certain category, whether for film, television, radio, recording, and theater / live performance. Nominations are reviewed by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and once a year they meet to decide who gets added next. High-profile co-stars and friends of Salmas were on hand to deliver speeches (Photo: Getty)

The Eternals star looked stunning in a jeweled gown (Photo: John Salangsang / REX / Shutterstock) Hayek got quite a career. She started on the Mexican telenovela Teresa in 1989 and won awards for the 1995 Mexican film Miracle Alley. Hollywood caught her after she caught their attention with her performance in Desperado the same year. She has since starred in Dusk Till Dawn, Dogma and Frida, a 2002 biopic about artist Frida Kahlo. Hayek made his mark with his portrayal of Frida in 2002 (Photo: Everett / REX / Shutterstock) Hayek won the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance and won a Daytime Emmy for The Maldonado Miracle, a TV movie she produced and directed in 2004. She has also appeared on many famous TV shows, such as Ugly Betty, 30 Rock, in addition to being a guest host for Saturday Night Live. Most recently, Hayek starred in the new Marvel movie Eternals, as well as House of Gucci, where she worked. alongside Lady Gaga, Al Pacino and Adam Driver. More: News from the American Showbiz

The film is inspired by the shocking true story of the family behind the Italian fashion empire. Hayek plays Giuseppina Pina Auriemma, a high society psychic and close friend of Patrizia Reggiani, Maurizio Gucci’s ex-wife. Do you have a story? If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page. . MORE: Phoebe Dynevor Stuns At InStyle Awards With Main Stars Reese Witherspoon & Tessa Thompson

MORE: General Manager Gia Coppola Says Andrew Garfield Didn’t Need To Be Convinced To Run Naked On Hollywood Boulevard







