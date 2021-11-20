‘The Power of the Dog’ is Jane Campion’s first film in 12 yearsExBulletin

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Jane Campion made her first film in 12 years. “The Power Of The Dog” is a western shot in New Zealand about two brothers – one remarkably nice, the other a bully and a thug – who run a ranch in 1920s Montana, where there are horseback riding, lassoing, alcohol, gelding, bleeding and intrigue, but not always where you look. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

And Jane Campion, the Oscar winner and nominee who has already won the Silver Lion at the Venice Film Festival for the making of this film, is joining us from Los Angeles. Thank you very much for being with us.

JANE CAMPION: Thanks, Scott.

SIMON: Film based on a 1967 American novel by the late Thomas Savage. What attracted you to this story?

CAMPION: I think what impressed me the most was that it was clear that Thomas Savage had lived on a ranch, that this was his life. It wasn’t written in big words, and it was kind of a romantic version of the West. Thomas Savage moved to a ranch with his mother, which is also the story that is really told in the movie, and the brother of the man his mother married was talented – like a great chess player and, you know, went to Yale, et cetera – but also, like, a really hardened cowboy and a terrible bully.

What I liked was cowboys (laughs), which, you know, has always been a big thing for me, cowboy life. But, you know, I guess the honesty, the truth, and the fact that there was a narrative that was getting more and more interesting and exciting. And, you know, I really didn’t know where I was. Like, what’s gonna happen? Who is going to be hurt? Something’s going to go wrong, I just know. And it really surprised me at the end. I had to sort of go back and check it out.

SIMON: Dude, yeah. Well, that – the movie does that. Where does your love of cowboys come from?

CAMPION: Well, as a youngster, probably 9 or 10 years old, we used to organize boxes of vegetables to be like horses and then sit on them and go up and pretend to cross the road. ‘West (laughs).

SIMON: The American West?

TRUCK: American West. Oh, yeah (laughs).

SIMON: Oh, please.

CAMPION: And also, I had a horse, too, growing up. I love these animals and my parents had a farm for a while.

SIMON: Benedict Cumberbatch plays a brother’s tyrant, Phil. He ridicules his nice brother, insults him and ridicules Rose’s young son, the innkeeper.

(FROM THE FILM, “THE POWER OF THE DOG”)

BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH: (As Phil Burbank) Okay. Now, gentlemen, look, see, that’s what you do with the cloth.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR # 1: (As character) Oh.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR # 2: (As character) Oh, wow.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR # 3: (As character) Oh.

KODI SMIT-MCPHEE: (Like Peter Gordon) It’s really just about the wine drops.

CUMBERBATCH: (as Phil Burbank) Oh. Got it, boys? Only for drip.

(TO LAUGH)

CUMBERBATCH: (Like Phil Burbank) Now get us some food.

SIMON: I read that Benedict Cumberbatch stayed in character throughout the shoot. Was he unbearable?

CAMPION: I was so happy he had the courage to do it. And I think it really made a difference in how he – or how deep he was able to achieve playing the character. So, you know, I was just happy he was Phil. I mean, sometimes we had little arguments, and there was a lot of Phil there. And I should, you know, go there like, okay.

It’s really hard for someone who’s actually as likable as Ben, who likes people a bit, to take on that character and keep diving in and out of them. You know, like, then you get critical of them or yourself – that’s not the way to go deep with a character. I mean, what you want to do is – or what we’re trying to do is create a situation where it was too cheap and too easy to call someone, you know, rude or horrible. He’s good, she’s bad, you know, or whatever. Well, what really interests me is the complexity of humanity. Like, what’s inside a person and, you know, making you ask questions about, you know, what happened? Why is it happening like this? Why is it like this?

And, you know, with Benedict – I mean, actually, what I said – it was at the start of filming. OK, everyone, this is Benedict Cumberbatch. He plays Phil, and you’ll meet Ben in the end, you know (laughs)?

SIMON: Halfway through the movie, you start to wonder if Phil is putting on this show of what we would now call toxic masculinity because he’s fighting something he’s achieved about himself?

TRUCK: Yeah. I mean, I think it’s – it’s true. I think it’s a bit of both. And when we begin to know that he’s – actually admire the, you know, the life and lifestyle of men and despise any display of weakness or femininity or lying or pretending. But we’re starting to understand that there might be a deeper reason for this.

SIMON: Yeah.

CAMPION: That Phil’s secrets must be kept. You know, that makes his life a little bit marginal. And I think what was good about the story is that Thomas Savage takes him to this place, which we call the secret place, where – it’s by the river and where he swims. And when he’s there you can suddenly see, oh, he’s the relaxed man. You know, like …

SIMON: Yeah.

TRUCK: … It’s like an animal that’s just calm and at ease.

SIMON: And tell me about Peter, because he certainly surprises too, isn’t he?

TRUCK: (Laughs) Well, Kodi Smit-McPhee is playing Peter. And to be honest, I think he’s more interesting than Peter as he’s written in the book – deep, mature, thoughtful the same way I think Peter is. I think the role was a real gift for Kodi and also for Thomas Savage’s character, Peter. He’s probably the most confident of all men (laughs) …

SIMON: Yeah.

TRUCK: … In the movie. And although his demeanor may seem – it is – I think they call him, old-fashioned, camp, he’s strong. And I think a lot of people who are strangers, who were bullied in school, et cetera, they can get very deep inner strength because they don’t depend on the good opinion of other people. They’re kind of building a world of their own. And, you know, in some ways it’s kind of a Peter and Goliath story, you know? Sorry.

SIMON: Oh wait.

TRUCK: David and Goliath. David and Goliath story (laughs).

SIMON: But I understood what you meant when you say Peter and Goliath too, however, yes.

TRUCK: (Laughs) Yeah.

SIMON: Absolutely, without revealing anything. Yeah, absolutely.

TRUCK: Yeah.

SIMON: What interests you in a project? Guess you’ve got something the size of a redwood tree in terms of people trying to get interested in projects stacked up to the ceiling. What makes you say, let’s take a look at this?

CAMPION: I never know. I can never guess. And it’s something that – it’s like a part of me that I don’t really control decides. It’s almost like my dream world. The psyche decides it. And it’s like, if I can’t stop thinking about it, if it stays true and interesting and I’m still curious about it.

After, like, for example, reading this book, I was haunted by this one. I kept thinking about the themes of the book and the characters and feeling the truth of them in a certain way. Like, that was something you could really build on. And it’s really, you know, a great feeling. And that’s kind of a level of excitement and that excitement comes from a place deep enough that it doesn’t go away in, you know, six months.

SIMON: Do you hope people come out of “The Power Of The Dog” shaking their heads, wow, I never saw that coming?

CAMPION: I know they do (laughs) because they told me. No, I know people liked that there were surprises until the end. But I’m not trying to figure out exactly what they’re going to do. I guess in this case I got a thrill of how the narrative was controlled from the novel. But more, I guess, I hope they have the same kind of recall experience that I had thinking about, you know, the characters and their lives and what people are for each other. and the impacts of having to have secrets and love.

SIMON: Yeah. Jane Campion has directed “The Power Of The Dog”, in theaters now. Then streaming after qualifying for the Oscars. Thank you very much for being with us.

TRUCK: Thanks, Scott. Nice to chat.

(EXTRACT FROM JONNY GREENWOOD’S “PRELUDE”)

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. See the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created within an emergency time frame by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR entrepreneur, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.