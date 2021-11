Comic strip ‘Groo the Wanderer’ by Sergio Aragones Eyes for Animation – The Hollywood Reporter

Groo the wanderer, legendary Spanish cartoonist Sergio Aragonés’s long-standing comic book is on its way to animation. Entrepreneur Josh Jones, who has venture capital, cryptocurrency, and airline companies in his portfolio, has acquired the animated film and television rights to Groo, with the goal of producing the first-ever animated adaptation of the character via his film company, Did I Err Productions. . Jones and his partner Did I Err, Scott Nocas, will serve as executive producers on possible projects with Aragonés and Groo writer Mark Evanier. Did I Err will seek out creative talents who understand Aragonés’ unique vision and characters. Projects are packaged for streaming services and global distribution, with Did I Err able to co-finance as needed. Groo, now in its 40th year of publication, is the oldest independent, creator-owned comic book property, even surpassing most of the companies that published it. Aragonés was already an established designer who was one of the main pranksters of Crazy magazine, where he had started working after arriving from Mexico in 1962, when he had the concept and researched its creation in the late 1970s. With writer Evanier, the former assistant to Jack Kirby who was then working in Saturday morning animation, he launched the book through independent publisher Pacific Comics in 1982 only after he was able to strike a deal allowing him to retain the rights. Since then, the title has grown from Marvel’s Epic line to Image Comics to Dark Horse, which has been its home since 1998. And while it doesn’t have the broad appeal and notoriety of the superhero set , the character has dedicated fans, including filmmakers Rian Johnson and Joe and Anthony Russo. Groo follows the humorous exploits of a barbarian who is a powerful swordsman but also a walking disaster. He wanders through ancient land with his loyal sidekick, a dog named Rufferto. “He’s an idiot who spoils everything”, says Aragonés THR. “It sinks ships, it destroys buildings. Hollywood sometimes flirted with the character, but Aragonés says that most of the time interested parties weren’t willing to back that interest with money. This is not the case with Jones. “I loved Groo the Wanderer since I was eight years old, and having the honor of bringing the character to life on screen is, quite literally, a lifelong dream come true, ”Jones said in a statement. “The style of Sergio, the characters, the universe and especially the humor have always seduced me. I just want to help bring what I have loved for so long to the next generation! And it’s that potential reach that tickles Aragonés’ enthusiasm with the accord. “Unfortunately, comics have a limited audience,” he says. “Even a coupon with classic heroes only sells for a hundred thousand. Imagine a million people knowing your character! That would be a dream.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/groo-the-wanderer-animated-movie-1235050656/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos