The Queen celebrates her first wedding anniversary without Prince Philip





Prince Philip’s life in pictures British Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, poses in his military uniform circa 1990. Prince Philip’s life in pictures Prince Philip was born into the royal families of Greece and Denmark. His family left Greece in 1922 and settled in Paris after the overthrow of his uncle, King Constantine I. Prince Philip’s life in pictures Prince Philip, second from right, enjoys a family vacation in Mamaia, Romania, in 1928. Prince Philip’s life in pictures Prince Philip, second from left, is seen with classmates at the MacJannet American School outside of Paris. Prince Philip’s life in pictures Prince Philip is dressed for a production of “Macbeth” while attending school in Scotland in July 1935. Prince Philip’s life in pictures Prince Philip was the youngest of five children and the only son. After his parents separated in 1930, he was sent to England and raised there by his maternal grandmother and uncle. Prince Philip’s life in pictures Prince Philip sits with his fiancee, Princess Elizabeth, in July 1947. He had become a naturalized British citizen and commoner, using the surname Mountbatten, an English translation of his mother’s maiden name. He was also an officer in the British Royal Navy and fought in World War II. Prince Philip’s life in pictures Prince Philip practiced cricket in the Royal Navy in 1947. Prince Philip’s life in pictures Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth married in November 1947. Prince Philip’s life in pictures Philip and Elizabeth hold their children Prince Charles and Princess Anne in August 1951. Prince Philip’s life in pictures Prince Philip jumps from water skis at a beach in Marmaris, Turkey, in 1951. The photo was taken during his last posting as Commanding Officer of HMS Magpie, a Royal Navy ship. Prince Philip’s life in pictures Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth dance in Ottawa in October 1951. Prince Philip’s life in pictures Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth were on tour in the Commonwealth of Nations when her father, King George VI, died on February 6, 1952. She was next in line for the throne. Prince Philip’s life in pictures Prince Philip salutes from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after his wife’s coronation in June 1953. Prince Philip’s life in pictures Prince Philip plays polo for Cowdray Park in the Roehampton Cup semi-final in 1954. Prince Philip’s life in pictures The Queen, center, and Prince Philip, left, pose with a tiger that Philip killed on a hunting trip in India in 1961. They are seen with the Maharaja and Maharani of Jaipur. Prince Philip’s life in pictures Prince Philip sails in the Cowes Regatta in August 1962. Prince Philip’s life in pictures Prince Philip laughs as The Beatles compete for the Carl Alan Prize he presented to the group in March 1964. Prince Philip’s life in pictures The Queen and Prince Philip, accompanied by their sons Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, greet each other from a balcony at Buckingham Palace during a parade in June 1964. Prince Philip’s life in pictures The royal couple returned to Buckingham Palace after a ceremony in June 1965. Prince Philip’s life in pictures The Queen and Prince Philip left Westminster Abbey in April 1966. Prince Philip’s life in pictures Prince Philip competes in a bicycle polo match in August 1967. Prince Philip’s life in pictures Prince Philip painted during the filming of the documentary “Royal Family” in 1969. Prince Philip’s life in pictures Prince Philip and his daughter, Princess Anne, prepare a barbecue on the grounds of Balmoral Castle in August 1972. Prince Philip’s life in pictures The Queen and Prince Philip attend the Royal Windsor Horse Show in April 1976. Prince Philip’s life in pictures The Queen and Prince Philip pose for a photo with their children Prince Edward, Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew in 1979. Prince Philip’s life in pictures Prince Phillip fishes in a Scottish loch in 1993. Prince Philip’s life in pictures Prince Phillip hunts at Sandringham Estate in 1994. Prince Philip’s life in pictures Prince Phillip visited the London Stock Exchange in 1998. Prince Philip’s life in pictures Former South African President Nelson Mandela speaks with Prince Philip in November 2000. Prince Philip’s life in pictures Prince Philip rides a mini-motorcycle at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May 2005. Prince Philip’s life in pictures Prince Philip competed in the Sandringham Country Show driving events in 2005. Prince Philip’s life in pictures The Queen and Prince Philip attend the annual Trooping the Color ceremony in June 2011. Prince Philip’s life in pictures Prince Philip visits Sherborne Abbey on his wife’s Diamond Jubilee Tour in May 2012. Prince Philip’s life in pictures The Queen presents Prince Philip with New Zealand’s highest honor, the Order of New Zealand, at Buckingham Palace in June 2013. Prince Philip’s life in pictures The royal couple arrive at the Royal Ascot horse races in June 2014. Prince Philip’s life in pictures Prince Philip signs the guestbook at Hillsborough Castle in Belfast, Northern Ireland in June 2014. Prince Philip’s life in pictures Prince Philip smiles as he visits an Auxiliary Air Force squadron in Edinburgh, Scotland in July 2015. Prince Philip’s life in pictures Prince Phillip and his grandson Prince Harry attend the Rugby World Cup final in October 2015. Prince Philip’s life in pictures The Queen and Prince Philip greet guests in June 2016, during her 90th birthday celebrations. Prince Philip’s life in pictures Prince Philip gives a banana to an elephant in Dunstable, England in April 2017. Prince Philip’s life in pictures Prince Philip made his last public appearance before his retirement in August 2017, attending a Royal Marines parade at Buckingham Palace. The event also marked the end of Philip’s 64 years as Captain General, the ceremonial chief of the Royal Marines. Prince Philip’s life in pictures This portrait, painted by Ralph Heimans, shows Prince Philip in the Grand Corridor of Windsor Castle. It was unveiled in December 2017. Prince Philip’s life in pictures Prince Philip attends the wedding of his grandson Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May 2018. Prince Philip’s life in pictures Prince Philip poses with the wedding after Harry and Meghan’s wedding in May 2018. Prince Philip’s life in pictures Prince Philip’s life in pictures Prince Philip chats with Sir David Attenborough ahead of an Order of Merit luncheon in May 2019. Prince Philip’s life in pictures The Queen and Prince Philip pose for a photo in June 2020, ahead of Philip’s 99th birthday. Prince Philip’s life in pictures The Queen and Prince Philip look at a homemade birthday card given to them by their great-grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in November 2020. Prince Philip’s life in pictures

