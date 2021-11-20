Jeremy Renner says he sometimes had a $ 10 monthly food budget and lived on instant ramen before he made it in Hollywood





Jeremy Renner is best known for his role as Clint Barton / Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.Chuck Zlotnick / Marvel Studios Jeremy Renner told Men’s Health that before fame, he lived on a tight budget in a studio.

The Marvel star said that while he lived there, he sometimes had a monthly food budget of $ 10.

Renner said he makes a living from Top Ramen and occasionally indulges in McDonald’s. wonder Star Jeremy Renner said that before fame, he sometimes had a monthly food budget of $ 10 and ate instant ramen. “I had no electricity, no gas, no hot water,” Renner said. Men’s health of living in a studio in Hollywood for five and a half years before his acting career took off. “So I learned to play the guitar. I lit candles. I made it a mood” The actor said he was making the most of his life situation because “if I would sit and cry about it, which I probably did once or twice, it doesn’t really move it. Needle. Changing and changing perspective is the only thing we have control over in perpetuity. “ Renner’s interviewer Alex Bhattacharji wrote in his cover that “Sometimes,” Renner says, his total monthly food budget was $ 10. -25 cents special. “ “I’ve always thought, at least I’m doing a job that I love,” the star said. “I’m glad I didn’t do a job just for a paycheck. It would be fucking miserable. And most people are.” Jeremy Renner on “Hawkeye”.Mary Cybulski / Marvel Studios by Renner first professional actor role was in the 1995 movie “Senior Trip”, in which he played a slacker. He then appeared on shows like “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” and “Angel”. Renner also portrayed serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the 2002 film “Dahmer”. But it was his role as Staff Sergeant William James in 2008’s “The Hurt Locker” that changed his career path. Renner won an Oscar nomination and a SAG Award nomination for the role. His role in Ben Affleck’s 2010 film “The Town” further contributed to his growing popularity, and he landed other Oscar and SAG nominations, as well as a nod to the Golden Globe. The story continues Renner made his Marvel debut as Clint Barton / Hawkeye in “Thor” in 2011. He reprized the role of “The Avengers”, “Avengers: Age of Ultron, “”Captain America: Civil War,” and “Avengers: Endgame. “ Renner will return as archer in the next standalone Disney + series “Hawk Eye“, which debuts on the streamer Wednesday. Read the original article on Initiated

