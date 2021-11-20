What new hell must Philips contain to make matters worse for the royal family? | Catherine bennett

A A court challenge has been launched against an earlier court ruling, made in secret, that the contents of Prince Philips’ will should be hidden for 90 years. A news to which the thoughtful reaction, as well as the loathing for an unchallenged intervention that protected royal privilege even in death, is inevitably, what is in the will? Is it as promising as the journals of Lord Mountbattens, of which censored passages, not necessarily involving his riding boot fetish, are claimed by a biographer?

Philips legacies must surely be more than mildly inconvenient if they are to be hidden long after the queen is no longer embarrassing and, perhaps no less aptly, The crownThe showrunners are also gone. The responsible judge, Sir Andrew McFarlane, must have, if he was not acting out of sheer servility, concluded that transparency would be riskier for the royal welfare than the public’s appetite for the disclosure it has, with a flair worthy of a serial novelist of the nineteenth century, preferred to stimulate.

If the security of wills comes at this price, the content must, you imagine, be dramatic or at least malicious. The praise lingered on Philips pranks. Are we talking about legacies to unappealing political formations, republican brotherhoods? Or could a receding beauty inherit, say, a curious Philips-designed Land Rover ornament that, if its existence is revealed, will certainly be claimed by another favorite?

Although there is no reason why Philip, inspired by a long literary tradition, could not have been more ambitious. Alongside unexpected bequests or strange conditions, there could be damning or disapproving comments, clauses designed for posthumous revenge. Did the prince take this opportunity to advance the name he gave or to remind Charles, with obscure sorrows, that he had always believed himself mad to prefer Camilla to Diana?

Princesses Eugenie (left) and Beatrice of York at a service to mark Queens 90th birthday in 2016. Photograph: Justin Tallis / AFP / Getty Images

It is clear, McFarlane said in his ruling, that a will of a member of the royal family should not be subject to plebeian regulation. Secrecy serves, he said, to protect the dignity and public role status of the Sovereign and other close members of her family.

Does he ever read newspapers? In fact, maybe not: McFarlanes’ argument for excluding reporters from the will hearing was that media interest could only be commercial, with the public interest better represented, even without knowing it, by the Attorney General. It may therefore behoove friends or colleagues to make McFarlane understand that the dignity and status of the royal family is not quite what it was when the precedent of royal will cover-ups was set, in 1910.

Thanks to more lax censors than himself, McFarlane probably knew that following the abdication of Edward VIII, a Nazi sympathizer, the royal family entered, largely thanks to the current queen, into one of its occasional phases. respectability, even taking into account uninspiring contributions. of the Queen’s mother, sister and children, also Princess Michael of Kent. Today, Windsor’s reputation pretty much allows family sympathizers to claim, luckily to no avail, that this is possible for the Netflix series. The crown to make it look worse.

Increasingly, however, as the Queen retires from public office it is evident that she, in terms of improving her dignity and status, has been an anomaly. Whatever the horrors of Philips’ testament, they could hardly surpass the threat now posed to this dynasty by its descendants and their close associates. Once unsealed, will it contain anything dumber than the ongoing public feud between the Cambridges and the Sussexes, the four self-proclaimed authorities on mental health? What legacy could correspond, in terms of moral prejudice, to Andrews links with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and with Ghislaine Maxwell?

If updates on Virginia Giuffres’ lawsuit against Andrew seemed rarer last week, it’s only because the public interest (as measured, conventionally, in the media rather than in court coverage) s ‘is moved to Andrews’ financial relationship with Conservative Party donor and former Guernsey resident David Rowland. Rowland, a friend close enough to sit in the front row at the wedding of York girl Eugenie, is said to have repaid a loan to Andrew from his own bank of 1.5 million. Unfortunately, Andrew’s eldest daughter Beatrice also made headlines, having at one point accepted a position as head of partnerships at a tech company whose founder is now accused of sexual harassment and assault. on a young woman.

Still, Charles could in turn be confident that if he waited a few hours, the Sussexes would provide diversionary cover.

Beatrice seems to have resisted the idea that, like David Cameron, another important adornment of this business, she hurries up and resigns.

Perhaps and rightly so, she calculated that, left for a day or two, her hardships would likely be overtaken by another royal scandal, like the mess involving Prince Charles, his donors and a former valet. Perhaps because of his excessive kindness, the heir seems to have become popular with people who help pay foreigners who want British honors, citizenship, royal buddies. Michael Fawcett has just stepped down as director of the Princes Foundation, a charity run by Dumfries House, one of the great environmentalists who joins a collection of scattered houses.

Still, Charles could in turn be confident that if he waited a few hours, the Sussexes would provide diversionary cover, as the revelation that they had helped the perpetrators well. Find freedom with that dismal hagiography. As if that wasn’t enough, the Duchess was soon helping to bury, with her unfortunate appearance on a talk show, the news that the Charity Commission was going to investigate how donations meant to the Princes Foundation were ending up in one way or another. from another to another charity.

Given these escalating woes, perhaps it’s understandable that any Royal Bridegroom who can put on a hat and look sad is now greeted, as were three of those directors last week, as the monarchy’s brightest hope. In fact, did the judge really do the right thing? In the post-Elizabethan era, a sensational royal will may soon seem like a sweet reminder of better times.