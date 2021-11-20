Art LaFleur, actor in The Sandlot, The Santa Clause, dies at 78





“Remember kid, there are heroes and there are legends. Heroes are remembered, but legends never die!”



Actor LaFleur Art, known for his work as Babe Ruth in The sand among various other projects, tragically passed away at the age of 78. His death was confirmed by his wife Shelley, nothing that LaFleur lost in a 10-year battle with A-typical Parkinson’s disease. LaFleur was 78 years old. While the public will remember LaFleur the most for The sand, the actor had several notable acting credits. He portrayed Chick Gandil of the Chicago White Sox in another iconic baseball movie, Field of dreams. Gandil was part of the 1919 scandal, where the team were dubbed the Black Sox for plots they blew up by winning the 1919 World Series for cash. LaFleur also played the tooth fairy in Santa Claus 2 and 3, contrary Tim allen. Image via 20th Century Studios Related: What Happened To Kids’ Sports Movies? LaFleur’s impressive TV credits include appearances in various sitcoms and drama series. Some of these roles included MASH POTATOES, Lou Grant, Team A, Home improvement, Doogie howser, Malcolm in the middle, IS, and The mentalist. One of his last acting appearances included a brief role in Key and Peel in 2015. His resume becomes all the more impressive considering that LaFleur only started acting when he moved to Los Angeles at the age of 30. VIDEO OF THE DAY COLLIDER His wife Shelley had the following to to say about her husband and his career: “This guy… After a 10 year battle with typical Parkinson’s disease, Art LaFleur, the love of my life has passed away. He made so many people laugh as Babe Ruth in The Sandlot, The Tooth Fairy in The Father Christmas 2 and 3, and Chick Gandil in Field of Dreams to name a few. He was a generous and selfless man who carried on in his acting, but more importantly, it was who he was to his family and friends. Every location or set we visited him on, the cast and crew would introduce themselves and tell Molly, Joe and I how Art spoke of us so proudly and so proudly. love. I was very lucky to have had a 43 year relationship with a man who cherished and adored me. was larger than life and meant the world to us. ” Thank you, Art, for making us smile and reminding us to believe in ourselves.

