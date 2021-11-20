Paul Hollywood saluting the handshake used to reward Bake Off contestants





Exclusive: Paul has rewarded competitors from the third round with a jerk when they meet his highest standards. But during this week’s semi-final he failed to shake hands with Jurgen Image: pixel8000)

Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood bids farewell to his precious handshake, saying this year could be his last. Paul has rewarded competitors from the third round with a jerk when they meet his highest standards. But during this week's semi-final he failed to shake hands with Jurgen despite winning the technical challenge but nevertheless shook hands with rivals Crystelle, Giuseppe and Chigs. . As Judges Paul and Prue weighed their slices of layered pastry, all three earned the wanted gesture. But Jurgen missed the game after showing them his murder cakes at the opera, earning Paul the lashes of fans.















Picture: Channel 4)





Defending his decision, Paul blamed it on the over-cooking level. He said: The semi-final was more difficult to judge to choose the three for the final, it was difficult. We had three very good bakers, all had taken trips in one form or another and all were very, very talented. I mean, the handshakes this year, there have been a few and I did a very, very unusual thing. The problem is, if I set the bar higher, I won't give a handshake. I think I'll stop the handshakes this year. I could make this last year.















Picture: Getty Images)





Judge Prue Leith said it was important to keep a distance from competitors to ensure the judgment is fair. She said: We were going to judge them, so we don’t know them either. Paul adds that he needs to be sensitive to comments and even threats from viewers. He said: We have the smell and the taste and the touch that people who watch [dont]. This is what we rely on to judge.

