Bollywood comic review ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ with Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan







‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’

It’s always difficult to make a sequel to an original film that ties together perfectly, and Rani Mukerji’s irreverent 2005 comedic blockbuster Bunty Aur Babli fell into that distinguished category. The raving comedy about a nasty, endearing pair of crooks baffling the system and law enforcement was satisfying and gave its fans a proper shutdown. In such a scenario, a sequel has to be spectacularly dignified and incredibly entertaining for it to outperform the original. A photo of ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’

The big question therefore remains to know if Bunty Aur Babli 2, which picks up where the first part left off, corresponds to the brilliance and daring of his first opus. The answer? Yes and no. Okay, it’s complicated. There is no denying that it was heartwarming and extremely satisfying to see seasoned actors such as Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan (who puts himself in the shoes of actor Abhishek Bachchan from the original) playing the retired couple strangled by a suburb without a soul. They have left the world of crime and dirt and are trying to be ordinary, honest civilians. But what could be more painful and hurtful than a couple who can rip people off for a living? A retired and once-genteel crook couple who pretend to be happy and cheat each other for satisfaction. This is precisely where Vimmy and Rakesh Trivedi are in their mediocre, soul-destroying lives. Khan, who plays the emasculated husband with a straightforward job as a railroad ticket checker, is effective and efficient in most cases, but it takes time to get used to his role. At first, the scenes that underline his repressed but honest existence seem impossibly invented. But the parts where he shifts gears and assumes a suave, borderline gooey tycoon seem more down his street. The cast of ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ including Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukherji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh

But Mukerji doesn’t seem to have this problem. Right off the bat, the effervescent talent is at home like colorful and flamboyant Vimmy. She is loud and fabulous and makes an almost classy rude look. But actors and their chemistry can only elevate a movie if it’s backed by a solid storyline. These seasoned actors are not magicians. Sadly, the twists and plot points in Bunty Aur Babli 2 aren’t as gripping or compelling as they should be. While Khan and Mukerji tended to pull themselves out of some funny situations, they can’t be faulted for some ridiculous twists and turns in a movie. In the original, this notorious couple’s scam games were precise and devilish, but the second installment doesn’t stand up on that front. The scams that play out are not entirely convincing. But the same can’t be said of the new entrants to this franchise. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari are both in good shape in this film. Chaturvedi has immense recall value, but he’s on call to make some unconvincing parts of the story convincing. Sharvari holds hers too. It is this fabulous quartet that makes this comedy watchable and engaging for the most part. Sharvari and Siddhant Chaturvedi

Smart cop actor Pankaj Tripathi is on fire in this inconsistent comedy. But their collective talents are not complemented by a perfect storyline. The scenes set in Abu Dhabi where the elders face off against the younger, more daring con artist couple on foreign soil are relatively enjoyable. But the improbability of the situations that these scammers / crooks pose themselves prevents from having a fully satisfactory vision. The second part might not hold the candle to the original, but the seriousness of all the actors ensure that they don’t fool their fans by handing out a film that can be used as a one-off watch. Don’t miss it! Movie: Bunty Aur Babli 2

Director: Varun Sharma

Actors: Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari

Stars: 2.5 out of 5

