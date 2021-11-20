King Richard Cast: Where you’ve already seen the cast

By now you’ve probably heard everything about king richard, the new biopic starring Will Smith as Richard Williams, the father of tennis freaks Venus and Serena Williams (played here by Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton), and his inspiring story about a man who doesn’t want to give up his girls.

Apart from the central characters of the film, the king richard The cast has an impressive group of supporting cast, each bringing their heart, soul, and years of experience to the biographical sports drama. And while some of these faces are familiar, others may leave you wondering where you’ve seen them before. Whatever the case may be, we’ve got you covered with this quick but comprehensive rundown.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Will Smith (Richard Williams)

Lead the king richard the cast is Will Smith, who plays Richard Williams, the loving, dedicated and determined father who trains his daughters to become, arguably, two of the biggest tennis stars in the history of the sport.

The “Fresh Prince” is no stranger to the world of biographical dramas, as he has already directed. Corn, The pursuit of happiness, and Concussion in addition to dozens and dozens of iconic roles in various other genres throughout his career. A list of Smith’s best performances could also be reused as the most successful films of the past quarter century, including Independence day, the Men in black franchise, the Bad Boys series, and much more.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Saniyya Sidney (Venus Williams)

Playing the role of Venus Williams in king richard is Saniyya Sidney, a young and talented actress who’s built quite a resume since her acting debut in the Oscar-winning drama. Fences in 2016.

Since then, Sidney has made appearances in films like Hidden characters, Quick color, and Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History. Sidney also appeared in a number of television projects during the same period, including a guest role in the 2016 remake of Roots, which she followed with roles on American Horror Story: Roanoke, and The passage. She is also set to play former first daughter Sasha Obama in 2022. Showtime anthology series, First lady.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Demi Singleton (Serena Williams)

The portrayal of Serena Williams is relative newcomer Demi Singleton, who, although she has only a few film and television appearances to her credit, brings a level of intensity to the screen that’s up there. with anyone else in the king richard to throw. Before landing one of the leading roles in the new sports biopic, Singleton made her acting debut in the 2019 drama. Goldie, which she continues with a recurring role in the Epix series Harlem Godfather.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Aunjanue Ellis (Oracène “Brandi” Williams)

Playing Oracene “Brandi” Williams, mother of Venus and Serena and ex-wife of Richard, in king richard is Aunjanue Ellis. Throughout her career, which dates back to the 1990s, Ellis appeared in films like Ray, Ugly, If Beale Street could speak, and a few dozen more, ranging from dramas to comedies and everything in between.

Ellis also had an important television career, one which saw her appear on Real blood, NCIS: Los Angeles, When they see us, and more recently Lovecraft Country, portraying Hippolyta Freeman throughout the HBO horror series the first and most likely the last season.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Tony Goldwyn (Paul Cohen)

Portraying legendary tennis coach Paul Cohen in king richard is Tony Goldwyn, who replaced Liev Schreiber after leaving the actor before production began, by Deadline.

For some, Goldwyn is best remembered as Carl Bruner, the backstabbing businessman who led to the death of Sam Wheat (Patrick Swayze) in the supernatural drama. Ghost. Over the years, Goldwyn has provided the voice of Disney’s titular hero Tarzan, appeared in the Divergent franchise and several other notable films. On the television side of his career, Goldwyn has played major roles in Scandal, Bedrooms, and more recently, Lovecraft Country.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Jon Bernthal (Rick Macci)

Jon Bernthal appears in the king richard portrayed as Rick Macci, one of the tennis coaches who worked with Venus and Serena Williams early in their careers. One of the most recognizable faces in biographical sports drama, Bernthal became a major force in Hollywood following his portrayal of Shane Walsh in the first two seasons of The walking dead, Starting with the popular AMC horror series debut in 2010, and it hasn’t slowed down since.

Over the past decade, Bernthal has portrayed Frank Castle on daredevil and The punisher, and has given outstanding performances in films like River of the wind, Me and Earl and the dying girl, and Baby Driver. More recently he has played major roles in Those who want my death, The Many Saints of Newark, and Small engine repair.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Andy Bean (Laird Stabler)

Andy Bean will play Laird Stabler, one of the tennis pros working with the Williams sisters. Before joining the king richard actors, Bean made a name for himself in the drama series Starz Power, portraying Greg Knox. After the series’ success, Bean would continue to appear in The Divergent Series: Allegiant, Transformers: The Last Knight, and it chapter two, in which he plays the adult version of Stanley Uris. In 2019, Bean landed the role of Alec Holland in The CW’s ephemeral. Swamp thing revival series.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Kevin Dunn (Vic Braden)

Kevin Dunn appears in king richard as Vic Braden, an influential tennis instructor who was one of the first to witness the greatness of Venus and Serena Williams. Throughout his career, Dunn has been one of those actors who can jump pranks like the 1993 political comedy. Dave, to more dramatic thrillers like Nixon, while giving memorable performances in massive franchises like Transformers without it ever seeming out of place.

Dunn’s television work is even more impressive with major roles on Veep, Real detective Season 1, The night of, and countless other recurring and guest small roles in series like 21 rue du saut, Roseanne, Seinfeld, and Lost, with appearances dating back to the ABC comedy-drama, Jacques and Mike, in 1986.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Craig Tate (bells)

Take on the role of Bells in king richard is Craig Tate. From his professional acting debut in the HBO drama series Treme in 2012, Tate continued to appear on shows like Ravenswood, Shameless, Snowfall, and Reprisals, the latter two being recurring leading roles. Tate’s cinematic work includes Lee Daniels’ Butler, 12 years of slavery, and the epic WWII military drama directed by Tom Hanks, Doggy style.

(Image credit: NBC)

Dylan McDermott (Will Hodges)

Dylan McDermott appears in king richard as the fictitious sports agent Will Hodges. Before landing the role in the highly anticipated biographical sports drama, McDermott became one of television’s biggest names in the late 1990s with his award-winning performance as Bobby Donnell in the ABC legal drama, The practice.

Over the years, McDermott has remained busy with a number of other projects on the small screen, including various episodes of the american horror story franchise, and is currently one of the leaders on Law and order: organized crime. McDermott’s cinematic work includes Olympus has fallen, Miracle on 34th Street, and Steel magnolia trees.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Layla Crawford (Lyndrea Prize)

Layla Crawford is a member of king richard and plays Lyndrea Price, one of the half-sisters of Venus and Serena Williams from their mother’s previous marriage. Throughout his career, Crawford made brief appearances on Two and a half men, Real blood, The Mindy project, and Freshly landed, to only cite a few. During this same period, Crawford played larger roles on The first family, The life of Gortimer Gibbon in the normal street, and NCIS: Los Angeles.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Daniele Lawson (Isha Price)

Daniele Lawson also makes an appearance in king richard as Isha Price, one of Venus’ half-sisters and Serena Williams from their mother’s previous marriage. Shortly after debuting in the 2014 short, Long gone, Lawson landed roles on shows like CSI: Cyber, Ben and Kate, and Scandal. Most recently, Lawson appeared on Young Sheldon, Mixed, Good problem, Daddy stop embarrassing me!, and 9-1-1.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Mikayla LaShae Bartholomew (Tunde Price)

Mikayla LaShae Bartholomew joins the king richard portrayed as Tunde Price, Venus and Serena Williams’ third half-sister from their mother’s previous marriage. Price made his film debut with his performance in king richard, which is one of the few appearances she has made since the start of her career in 2019. The newcomer had previously appeared in the television series The code and Red Riding Hoods, and in the short film 2021, Pure.

Hope all of this helps you introduce yourself to the younger members of the king richard actors and helps you remember all the places you’ve seen the most established actors over the years. If you want to know what else is coming to theaters and streaming services in the final weeks of the year, check out CinemaBlend’s updated schedule of all new 2021 movie releases.