The big season 2 episode 7 recap: stapler

Great Stapler Season 2

Episode 7 Editors Note



5 stars



***** Photo: Gareth Gatrell / HULU

Truly? A science fair? Didn’t elementary school scare us all enough in this department? Someone is trying to assassinate Catherine, but she can’t be bothered because she’s holding an international science competition. Marial says it should cheer her up because it’s the kind of boring shit Catherine adores. Unfortunately, everyone’s inventions are ideas from Romy and Micheles Post-It and will make Russia look like fools next to all the other countries.

One of those ideas is the stapler! As my notes tell: Catherine is not impressed with the stapler even though it is SO COOL. If the stapler sounds too modern for 1760s Russia, you’re right because a prototype stapler wasn’t patented before. 1867 in America. I know we no longer use staples in this paperless world, but name a better way to hold paper together. Paper clips? They will fall. Binding clips ?? Obstructive. Everyone salutes the stapler. You might think I’m spending too much recap space on this invention, but it is selected as the Russian entry until Peter steals the Norway entry and Catherine accepts it. It beats Katyas tree sap velcro, birthing forceps, and the Exaltation death machine, which is a roller coaster that doesn’t loop, but ends just halfway.

Peter has taken a trip this season. From his slow plot to retake the throne to his accelerated plot to retake the throne, he’s now decided he doesn’t want the throne. He spends all of his time with his meditation teacher, Dmitri Kang (much to Grigors’ dismay), and practices what he calls kung fu thinking. He later tells Catherine that he realized God chose him, his parents chose him, but he never chose to be emperor. He chooses however to help Catherine with the scientific contest, saying that he is going to invent something. Instead, the Grigor and Peters lookalike steals the Norwegian representative’s invention (a cooler) and hits him on the head. Science!

I’m burying the head because GILLIAN ANDERSON IS HERE. LET ALL BE HYPER. I instantly feel sorry for anyone in a scene with Gillian Anderson because she’s exerting a gravitational pull that we all have to lean towards. She plays Catherine’s mom, Joanna, and she’s perfect. In terms of historical veracity, let’s just throw it all out the window immediately. It’s completely made up. As depicted here, nothing is true about Joanna Elisabeth of Holstein-Gottorp except her name. She was not welcome in Russia, neither of her daughters but Catherine survived childhood, and when Catherine assumed the Russian throne she had been dead for two years.

Do you remember Gillian Andersons’ muted performance on X files (with a few exceptions, see: Three of a Kind, season six) and how once she was able to walk away from the show, she made a great choice after a great choice, all of them stretching her as a actor and somehow making her even better than before? And now she’s got the age and star power where she can apparently do projects she wants to do and pick some really fun roles like here, where she makes a Kate Winsletesque entrance in a grand hat. Her wig is magnificent, her skirts huge.

Joanna is there to remind Catherine of her old life and how Russia has changed it. She is also here to be a beautiful and awesome goddess, but I digress. In this totally fictional version of Catherine’s life, she has three sisters and they are all married or engaged to kings of Europe. One sister is in Spain, another in Portugal, and her third sister was supposed to marry Louis of France, but the deal fell through once rumor spread that Catherine overthrew her husband. This makes sense, because if Lydia ran off with Mr. Wickham was enough to make the Bennet daughters unmarried, then Catherine instituting a coup and pushing her husband from the throne to take power herself seems enough to may -be breaking a commitment. Joanna asks Catherine how she killed Peter and is dismayed when she finds out that Catherine didn’t even kill him.

Then! She finds out that everyone also survived the coup. Marials still there, Elizabeths there, Archie, Arkady, Grigor, Tatyana, they all hang out and dip their ends / boobs in the Norwegian cooler that Peter stole. Real life Joanna seems to have been a nightmare, and Greats Joanna is surprisingly unimpressed with her daughter, but she has a lovely Lucille Bluth touch with phrases like How did my trip go? What a sparkling conversation game declaring that women at court wear the finest French fashion and always look like potatoes. She also kills one of Elizabeth’s butterflies in a true movement of power, which is ironic because killing a butterfly isn’t that hard.

To her credit, she’s right when she asks Catherine if there has been an uprising of serfs, crocodiles wandering the yard, a potential war with the Ottomans, a battle with the Church, and a general litany of chess. I mean, when you exhibit everything like that, of course! It doesn’t sound good! Catherine suggests that there was only one crocodile.

Joanna meets Peter despite Catherine’s protests, and Peter tells her about his invention of whipped egg yolks, mustard and lemon, which he currently calls an eggonnaise. Damn, I love this show. Joanna seems extremely unimpressed with Peter, but then she comes back without Catherine and grabs him by the cock, so, you know. It is not great and cannot lead to any good. Peter is mostly confused, but that portends terrible things as he recently indulged in sex so casually that I indulged in cups of Jell-O pudding, and he was deprived of it for a while. . Well. With the exception of the last episode where he slept with two women while he was mad at Catherine.

Speaking of sex, Grigor and Marial have now had it. They talk about Catherine and Peter, reminiscent of the Carrie Fisher and Bruno Kirby vibe of When Harry meets Sally. These are love interests’ best friends who fall in love with each other! It’s such a good B plot! I continue to love them.

We end with a roller coaster built in one day, because why not. I can’t help but think of all those historical novelists who spend hours frantically trying to figure out the cost of wagon wheels in 1785, and then you get Great, which is like, damn it, let’s add a roller coaster. Maybe everyone should. The roller coaster is an adaptation of the Exaltation, with the dead end removed. And it was thought by a serf! Huzzah indeed.

Can we start to call it Eggonnaise?

Would you be able to kill Peter? Would any of us do it? I have the impression not.

Okay, but did I make it clear enough that I was a X files an obsessed youth in the late ’90s who cast for her Scully doll when she fell off a table?