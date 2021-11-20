Foundation season 1 review: she gets lost in a story spanning a century

FoundationThe first season officially ended with its season finale, which saw the conclusion of the first chapter of Apple TV Plus’s most ambitious show.

The epic sci-fi show, based on Isaac Asimov’s centuries-old novel series, has grown far beyond its near-magical spatial mathematics since the initial episodes, spinning different storylines ranging from drama in the new home from the Founding of Terminus to the Byzantine Imperial Politics of Trantor.

In the wake of the final, The edges Chaim Gartenberg and Andrew Webster are revisiting the series to see what worked, what didn’t and what they hope to see in the already announced second season.

Spoilers for the entire first season of Foundation before

Image: Apple

Chaim: I am really divided Foundation. With the first season in the bag, I really enjoy the series as an interesting, high-level sci-fi. But the story that is told here is categorically not that of Foundation from Asimov’s books.

I understand that there will inevitably be differences in the adaptation of a series of seven books (not counting the extension Empire and Robot stories which Asimov then linked into a largely cohesive whole) which was retroactively forged into books from numerous short stories aimed at telling a story spanning 1,000 years of human history. But even with that said, after borrowing the basic premise, the Empire will fall and humanity will experience 30,000 years of darkness unless something is done to cushion the Dark Ages to 1,000 years, because than sophisticated mathematics Foundation just doesn’t seem interested in exploring this concept after the first or two episodes.

The individual stories here are generally interesting in themselves. The genetic dynasty of a succession of Lee Paces ruling the crumbling empire with an iron fist is the highlight of the show, thanks in no small part to Paces’ dynamic performances as the cloned Brother Day. And Salvor Hardins’ cat and mouse game on Terminus with the Anacreons is also sci-fi fun.

Meanwhile, the story’s third stop, Gaals’ extended drama cryo shuttling from location to location as the series hints at his mysterious powers, is less compelling.

The practical concerns of running a multi-season TV series clearly have an impact on the show as well. Some characters, like the Cleon clones or the seemingly immortal robot Demerzel, fit well into the themes of the series and help give weight to the size and scale of the Empire. But by the end of the finale, it seemed like the series was twisting to keep key characters like Hardin and Gaal through several eras of the series so the actors playing them could provide some continuity for the next season.

Image: Apple

André: I’m not as well versed on the source material, but I generally agree. Once all of the initial world-building and discussion of predictive mathematics of the future has been sidelined in the first few episodes, Foundation really taken in many ways. The world building remains amazing throughout. All of the many cultures and planets have a depth that is frankly astonishing. This goes for big things like the incredibly detailed religious beliefs and ceremonies of a desert planet or the scale of landscapes you see at the smallest moments, like the scratches on an old spacesuit or the way every culture has its own. own particular style of dress and armor. You can tell there was a huge budget here, and it was put to good use. (Even the special effects that seem out of place, like a certain robot skull in the finale, are amazing.)

At first I really had a hard time identifying with one of the actors. Everything was set up and very little character development. As the story developed, FoundationThe confusing structure continued to make it a struggle. it jumps everywhere a lot, both in terms of the stories it focuses on and the timeline. There’s so much going on and so much complexity Harri Seldons’ plan seemed complicated at first, but the many layers (and lies) it ends up involving made it even harder to follow, which is only compounded by the fact that many characters live years beyond their lifespan by cryo-sleep or other means. Oh, and then there are the multiple generations of the Emperor, all played by the same three actors, which makes things even harder to follow. It also doesn’t help that the show is way too serious all the time. I understand that the fate of the universe is important, but Foundation could definitely use a sense of humor to lighten the mood at times and allow me to connect with her cast.

It wasn’t until episode eight, where Emperor Lee Paces faced a life-threatening trek through a desert, where I felt like I finally got to know these characters. Until then, the show seemed more focused on the universe as a whole than the individual people whose stories were being told. Once that slowed down, however, and allowed viewers to spend longer, quieter moments with the cast, it really worked. And like you said, while they don’t have much to work with, most of the actors here do very well with what’s in front of them, especially the bad guys. Pace gives off a cold calculating threat that borders on the sociopath, while Kubbra Sait, as the great hunter of the planet Anacreon, is terrified of revenge above all else. Another highlight is TNia Miller as a staunch religious leader who stands proudly against the empire.

Image: Apple

Chaim: I will join you in praising the construction of the world: Foundation always looks amazing, from the claustrophobic corridors of an abandoned ship to the vast salt deserts to the austere stone of Terminus.

And the slower pace and solidly built cast help flesh out these latter characters a lot more than Gaal, Hari, or Raych in the first two episodes. Salvors’ extended screen time means we get to know her, the often controversial relationship she has with her parents and Foundation officials, and her romantic affair with Han Solo-esque Hugu (Daniel MacPherson, who contributes to add a much needed lightness to your tone whenever it presents itself).

The show also uses the time to raise some thoughts on the idea of ​​religion and faith versus science and human endeavor, and the blurry lines between them, especially as Seldin’s elaborate plan is revealed to help establish himself as a mythological figure in the history of the Foundation. It is these kinds of parallels that Foundation doesn’t dig quite completely, although hopefully the show will continue to explore these areas in Season 2.

Corn FoundationThe added rhythm and filling also raised my eyebrows in the future of shows. One of the draws of the original series is how it jumps back in time, showing snapshots of the fall of the Empire, the rise of the Foundation as a new power, how Seldon’s predictive powers come about (and sometimes not) to anticipate the various changes. and changes in the galactic sphere. And at this scale, Foundation it always feels like he’s stuck in the early stages of what he could be.

Image: Apple

In theory, this could all be part of the plan: Showrunner David S. Goyer apparently showcased Apple across eight seasons of the show for a total of 80 episodes, which would justify the sometimes dragged pace though (and that’s a big if) Foundation actually gets the time and budget to tell the remaining 87.5% of its story.

And if Foundation will try to move forward by telling the story of Seldon’s 1,000 year plan, at one point he is is going to have to drop some of its cast and characters to move forward in the future.

André: Yeah, and here’s the thing: Foundation really feels like he’s building himself towards something interesting. But in those 10 episodes, he has yet to reach that destination. It feels more like an extended prologue than its own story. Much like the followers of Hari Seldons, the series demands a lot of trust from viewers. In Season 1, you invest 10 hours for the promise of a more interesting story to come.