Hockey: Seeking an End to Bollywood





PETALING JAYA: The spirit of brotherhood is what binds the National Junior Hockey Team together. For more than three months, the players came together, trained and played as one to bring honor to the country. All for one and one for all, it is the spirit embodied by the players. And two of them, midfielder Mohd Syawal Abd Razak, 20, and striker Mohd Muhibuddin Moharam, 21, believe this close-knit family spirit will elevate the team to a higher level of performance during the season. Junior World Cup of Hockey starting in Bhubaneswar, India. , November 24. Syawal feels inspired in a country famous for family-friendly Bollywood movies as he follows Indian hockey closely and his idol is former Indian captain Sardar Singh. Since arriving in India on November 16, all has been going well. We have all stayed as one and this is all due to the tutelage of our coach (Wallace Tan), said Syawal, from Pahang. On and off the pitch, they were all so close to each other. We believe this will help us do well as we plan to dominate our group. For a player trying to emulate Sardars’ style of play, India could prove to be a happy hunting ground for the Syawals. I will endeavor to replicate some of Sardars’ great performances for his country. His leadership is a great inspiration. As for Muhibuddin, he revealed that his family in Melaka has always been a source of inspiration and that he will do whatever it takes to restore her trust. My family is the reason my game has improved. They have always supported me and have always reminded me that in sport, you have to persevere and have the conviction to succeed. Without it, you will never do well, he said. My role in India now is to make sure the defenses are not quiet. In doing so, I can open up spaces and even create chances to score goals. I want to help the team do well in India. Who knows, we could create our own success story in a country famous for its stories that are both entertaining and inspiring. Malaysia opens its campaign in Group A against Chile (November 24), Belgium (November 26) and South Africa (November 27).

