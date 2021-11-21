Adele to star in special TV concert, “An Audience With Adele” after new album release





The special, titled “An Audience With Adele”, was filmed at the London Palladium and will air exclusively on ITV and its on-demand service, ITV Hub, on November 21 at 19:25 GMT.

Adèle posted an excerpt from the concert on Instagram, showing her performing her darling classic “Rolling in the Deep” while donning a stunning black off-the-shoulder dress, with a starry crowd dancing and singing.

Adele’s new album, “30”, was released on Friday and is expected to be a huge seller upon its announcement. This is the singer’s first album since 2015.

The full tracklist for her fourth studio album included 12 songs, including her debut single, “Easy on Me,” which exploded in the charts and streaming services when it was released last month.

“As one of the world’s most in-demand stars, we are delighted to bring this unique night out at ITV,” said Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment orders at ITV, in a statement. “Adele is a remarkable artist and it will be a very special event.” Adele’s audience at the special event consisted of “friends, family, fans, her own personal heroes and heroines, fellow musicians, artists, actors, sportsmen, sportswomen and more,” said ITV in a press release. Press release The singer returned to number 1 on the UK charts and broke the national record for most streams in one week with “Easy on Me”, a heart-wrenching ballad exploring Adele’s divorce from entrepreneur Simon Konecki. The single aired 24 million times in seven days, breaking the record of 16.9 million streams set by Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” in 2019. Adele filed for divorce from the CEO of the Konecki charity in 2019. She and Konecki, who lives opposite her in Los Angeles, share a 9-year-old son, Angelo. The iconic artist tell Rolling Stone magazine in an exclusive interview that she was “embarrassed” by the divorce but wrote the album as a way to explain to her son who she was and how the divorce changed her life. “It’s sensitive to me, this record, how much I love it …” Adele told American Vogue in an interview with Abby Aguirre. “I’m not letting go of this one. It’s my album. I want to share myself with everyone, but I don’t think I’ll ever let this one go.” On November 14, Adele appeared on the CBS special, “Adele One Night Only” at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. The singer also became the first person to appear on the cover of the UK and US editions of Vogue magazine in its November issue, with interviews for both editions published online in early October.

