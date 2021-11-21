Entertainment
Barcello on his way to the Cougars | News, Sports, Jobs
It’s likely that BYUs Alex Barcello won’t play much on Saturday against Central Methodist, a NAIA school.
After opening the season with three games against teams that participated in the 2021 NCAA tournament (Cleveland State, San Diego State and Oregon), the Cougars got a break in the schedule, as did Barcello, who averaged 32.7 minutes per game.
In those first three games, Barcello has been spectacular, posting numbers like he’s not shooting against any defense.
Barcellos’ offensive rating is an astronomical 164.4, scoring 66 of 12 of 14 at 2 points, 8 of 13 from distance and 18 of 18 from the free throw line.
He was also eye-catching, hitting big shots late in wins over Cleveland State and San Diego State. On Tuesday 81-49 against the No.12 Oregon, Barcello made his first eight shots from the field and finished with 25 points.
I have no more words for this guy, BYU coach Mark Pope, and then, as you might expect, started to find some. This is Alex Barcello. That’s what he does. He goes on the road against the nation’s No.12 team and comes out 9 of 11 from the field and he does it 100% in the context of how we play. He doesn’t force punches and he becomes a master of what we are trying to do.
Someone once said that Alex Barcello is one of the most underrated guys in the country, or an All-American dark horse. I do not understand that. Who in the country did what they did in the first three games? Amazing guys. He’s a star of the stars. And he is doing it well. It all blends into everything we do. The young man is amazing. He’s a really special young man. And that’s not even the best thing he does. The best thing he does is clean our locker room. It is spectacular.
Against Oregon, transfer TeJon Lucas had the best game of his young BYU career: 12 of 5 of 8 points in the field (2 of 3 on the 3-point line), six assists and a single figure of cases against the Ducks’ full-court press.
I’m not that smart, Pope said, but our backcourt was ridiculous. They’re just Yin and Yang right now. There’s what Alex did and then TJon was really special tonight. He just has the balance and experience of a veteran.
Rise socially
Last year, the highest BYU reached in KenPom odds was No.20. After beating Oregon on Tuesday, the Cougars dropped from 39 to 20. On Thursday, BYU was at No.23.
The Cougars received a few votes in the AP poll last week (26) but are expected to enter the Top 25 after defeating Oregon.
That should do
BYUs Gideon George from Nigeria recently sponsored a shoe drive in collaboration with Timeout for Africa and BYU Global Supply Chain Management. Fans were encouraged to bring lightly used or new shoes, as well as other school supplies such as backpacks, to last week’s game in San Diego State. According to reports, the event brought in more than 5,000 pairs of shoes to be donated to needy children in Africa.
Scouting Report
Central Methodist, an NAIA school in Fayette, Missouri, started the season 7-0 with wins and it’s real basketball teams like the Central Christian College of the Bible and the University of Health Sciences and the pharmacy.
The Eagles are coached by Jeff Sherman, who is now in his 36th season. He is currently seventh all-time among active NAIA coaches (653 wins). Central Methodist is averaging 83.6 points per game and has five players averaging better than nine points per game, led by guard Jonathan Brown (17.9).
We knew the first three games were going to be extremely tough, Pope said after beating Oregon. The guys can’t wait to get home and get back to work.
Men’s college basketball
Central Methodist (7-0) at BYU (3-0)
Saturday, 7 p.m. MT
Marriott Center, Provo
TV: BYUtv
Radio: BYU Radio, Sirius XM 143 / BYU Radio App, KSL 1160 AM / 102.7 FM
Live Statistics: byucougars.com
Word: Central Methodist at an NAIA school in Columbia, Mo. Eagles coach Jeff Sherman is currently ranked No. 7 all-time in NAIA wins (653). The Cougars just lost 81-49 to No. 12 Oregon at the Phil Knight Invitational. BYU was outside the AP’s Top 25 last week with 26 votes.
