



No time to die Photo: MGM 2021 is going to be a very strange year for the Hollywood box office; Despite the slow recovery of the vaccine-fueled theater industry, ticket sales, even for the biggest films, are still reaching only a fraction of what they would have been in 2019. Case in point: the fact that the battle for the most successful Hollywood film of the year is currently being fought between F9 and long-delayed James Bond installment No time to dieis paid in the $ 700 million range, rather than the post-billionaire position the industry has become accustomed to. (Also strange: the fact that Marvel and Disney, who have dominated these conversations in the pre-pandemic years, are not even in the race, with the studios most successful player, Shang-Chi, sitting at a paltry $ 431 million worldwide.) This week has seen an upheaval in this competetion, like Deadlinereports that Bond is configured to shoot afinally at the helm of Dom and the Family, becoming the highest-grossing studio film of the year to date. (It’s possible No time to die could be dislodged by West Side Story Where No way home before the end of the yearsit rarely pays to bet against either Steven Spielberg or Spider-Man, but these December releases will have a limited window to try to reverse Cary joji Fukunaga movie.) Besides their very silly espionage love things with cars, both these franchises have one major similarity: they do extremely well outside of the domestic box office. If we only watched the United States, the two films would be 4th rank (F9) and 6th (No time to die), far behind Shang-Chi. Corn No time to die expand its international appeal, withdraw (by Mojo ticket office) $ 124 million in UK bonds, $ 69 million in Germany and $ 57.9 million in China. F9, without surprise, went all out on the Chinese audience; the film grossed $ 203.8 million domestically, beating its combined performance at the US and UK box office. This is also probably the point where it should be noted that or of these films will even come from a distance close to being the real the most efficient on the planet in 2021; this honor will almost certainly go to Chinese nationalist blockbuster The Battle of Changjin Lake, which has grossed $ 882 million since it opened in the first week of October. Battles the numbers have slowed down considerably in recent weeks, but it’s still the only film in the world this strength cross the billion dollar mark this year despite, or possibly because of, accusations that its action sequences of Chinese soldiers fighting Americans in a battle in the Korean Warar is little more than explosive political propaganda.

