As the court says there is no positive evidence against Aryan Khan, Sanjay Gupta asks who compensates for what he suffered? | Bollywood

The Bombay High Court has issued a detailed order granting bail to actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and two others in the cruise drug case. The court said that prima facie it found no positive evidence against the defendants to show that they had conspired to commit an offense.

After the court order, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta took to Twitter to respond to the statement. So Aryan Khan is and was innocent, says the Bombay High Court. That makes up for what he’s been through, his family has been through, he wrote. Jewelry designer Farah Khan Ali wrote in a tweet, Happy @iamsrk @gaurikhan. God is big.

A single chamber of Judge NW Sambre on October 28 granted bail to Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha in the case on a personal link of 1 lakh each. A detailed copy of the order was made available on Saturday. The court said reading the WhatsApp chats pulled from Aryan Khan’s phone shows that nothing reprehensible was noticed to suggest that he, Arbaaz and Munmun along with other defendants in the case hatched a plot to commit the offense in question.

“There is hardly any positive evidence on the record to convince this court that all defendants with a common intention have agreed to commit illegal acts,” the court said while rejecting the Narcotics Control Bureau’s argument ( NCB).

Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested by the BCN on October 3 and were arrested under relevant articles of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

Aryan Khan was released from Arthur Road prison on October 30. In accordance with the bail conditions imposed by the Bombay High Court, he must appear in front of the NCB office in South Mumbai every Friday to mark his presence.