Salma Hayek Pinault honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame





HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring Salma Hayek Pinault for a career that notably received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress was unveiled on Friday ahead of the release of her latest film, “House of Gucci. “ At the box office ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theater Hollywood IMAX, Hayek Pinault recalled the doubts some had about her success in America as a Mexican woman, and she thanked those who opened doors for her, sharing advice to people following their own dreams. “I would say to all of you, find something to love because the only thing I stayed for was love of movies,” she said. “Find something to like. If you think you’re not good at it, like I did, then do yourself good at it. It doesn’t have to be the movies, be at it. your best in everything you do. try to be better. try to find joy in what you do. work hard. prepare. don’t worry about what someone says, but most importantly dont listen to yourself when you put yourself down. ” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, actor Adam Sandler and Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao joined Hayek Pinault to speak at the ceremony “It is an honor for me to be one of the presenters of the Hollywood Walk of Fame for the incomparable Salma Hayek,” said Sandler, calling her “one of the best actresses of our generation” and personal friend. Hayek Pinault and Sandler appeared together in the 2010 comedy “Grown Ups” and its 2013 sequel “Grown Ups 2.” Zhao directed Hayek Pinault in the recently released Marvel movie “Eternals”. The star is the 2,709th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars. In “House of Gucci”, Hayek Pinault portrays the cunning medium Pina Auriemma, with whom Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) forges a dangerous alliance after her husband, Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), the head of the family fashion house, asks the divorce. . “Pina was a very interesting woman,” Hayek Pinault said ahead of Friday’s ceremony. “She’s clairvoyant. A psychic. She can predict the future. When she and Patrizia meet, they immediately connect, and something that begins as a professional relationship becomes a very strong and important friendship for both of them.”

