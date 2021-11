New Entertainment and Returning Entertainment for Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Celebration Announced

This weekend’s D23 event brought more news regarding the return of entertainment to Walt Disney World along with some new additions to the world’s most magical celebration. Thanks to this event and Disney Park Blog, we have a lot of news regarding new experiences, feedbacks and new experiences for customers. It was recently announced that a reimagined version of “Finding Nemo: The Musical” will return to the Theater in the Wild at Animal Kingdom Park. Today, Disney announced more details regarding the updated show. The new musical will be called “Finding Nemo: The Big Blue … and Beyond”. It will be fixed during the time period of the Finding Dory film and the guests who will take place at the show will meet at the Marine Life Institute. Many beloved songs from the original will be included (I hope to hear “Go With the Flow”). Look for the new musical Nemo which will debut in 2022. Fantastic ! Also returns to Disney World in 2022 and will feature a new sequence with live performers, stunts, special effects, and more. DISNEY ON BROADWAY returns to the EPCOT International Arts Festival with a great artist lineup. The festival will run from January 14 to February 21, 2022. Live entertainment returns to the front of Cinderella’s Castle at Magic Kingdom Park in early 2022. “Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire” will incorporate both favorite scenes from the previous show as well as new additions. New features include sequences of Frozen, Tangled, and The princess and the Frog, a new opening and finale with Mickey and his friends with his new EARidecent outfits, and a new original song, “Where the Magic Feels Like Home”. With the reopening of Disney Parks, horse riding has become a big part of guest experiences and a way for favorite characters to be seen in the parks. Later this winter, Disney will present a new cavalcade, the Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade. This line of characters, also the largest of all cavalcades to date, will embark on a journey through the park. Be on the lookout for Nick and Judy’s Zootopia, King Louie and Baloo of The jungle Book, Jos and Panchito from The Three Caballeros, Miguel de coco, Mérida, Moana, The Incredibles, and more. Also back in 2022, the Festival of Fantasy parade will once again fill the Magic Kingdom with its vibrant colors and characters. We’re excited to see the return of some of the most loved and missed entertainment, as well as the revamp of some of those experiences. If you want to book a Disney vacation, contact one of our expertsUnlimited Dreams Travel agents today to help you with all the details. As always, stay tuned to towdwinfo.com for news and information on all things Disney.

