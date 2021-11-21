Another remake? Witness the death of Hollywood originality – The Daily Aztec

Everyone knows the feeling you get when the screen goes black and your favorite movie ends. When a story really appeals to you, stepping out of the theater is like waking up from a dream. There is a feeling of emptiness and comfort knowing that no matter how great the experience was, you will never be able to relive it again. It’s bittersweet.

However, what if I told you every time you watch this movie again, you could keep the same initial experience. You reconnect with the characters, once again undergoing their journey with the curiosity of how it all ends. Every plot twist or fright of the leaps feels brand new, almost like you’ve traveled through time.

It doesn’t seem possible, does it? Well, that’s because it’s not. But for some reason, Hollywood hasn’t figured this out yet.

Over the past two decades, Hollywood has reused the same material over and over again in hopes of rekindling movie classics, and so we have forcefully entered a repetitive era of remakes. We very rarely see audiences advocating for remakes of their favorite movies, in fact it’s usually the exact opposite. According to an analysis conducted by the site Casumo in 2019, audiences rated 91% of the originals higher than the remake. Critics share a similar opposition to remakes, as 87% of original films are preferred by critics to their remakes, according to the study.

So why is Hollywood insisting on producing remakes? While there may not be a definitive answer, several key factors contribute to it, the most important of which is profit. When a story has already established itself, there will likely be a core of fans who will see the remake only because they know the original. When a production company makes a film, it looks for a return on its investment. Since remakes cater to a larger population and are generally more profitable, studios are moving away from Hollywood classics for a quick cash grab.

Remakes are also much easier to market because they already have an established brand. Fans can instantly recognize the Batman logo or Star Wars theme song, so this notion of nostalgia is often put forward in their marketing strategy. While most viewers would agree the original was better, this innate sense of nostalgia consistently draws the masses. With shows like Stranger Things, Friends, and The Office frequently topping the charts on streaming services, nostalgia has proven to be a formula for success. Studios find that investing in a branded film is a much safer choice for revenue, whether executed well or not. Original ideas are launched every day but the studios reject them for this reason. This recipe has not yet failed, so networks and the public are obligated.

When discussing the appeal of remakes, it must be recognized that networks hold huge amounts of intellectual property (IP) that includes any character, franchise, or script owned by a studio or production company. These IPs make it very easy for studios to fund remakes, and since Hollywood is afraid of taking risks, they follow the safe choice. IP rights don’t last forever, however, so studios will try to capitalize on this property for as long as possible, resulting in a repeat loop.

An article on Drive-in Docs writes In a last ditch effort to make money off an IP license, studios sometimes devote limited resources to direct-to-video sequels and reboots.

While it seems like most remakes fail to deliver, there are times when the formula for a remake is something to celebrate. Some fans just can’t get enough of their favorite movies and characters. So when some classics become obsolete, revitalization with higher production quality is required. A good example of this was in 2018 when Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga starred in the classic A Star is Born. Despite being the film’s fourth remake, the film was a huge hit among fans and critics, earning eight Oscar nominations and one win for Best Original Song. Fans were thrilled to see the latest adaptation with new music, new actors and a modern twist proving that sometimes it is necessary to bring back old stories with new tricks.

Some remakes even beat their original successors and lose the cursed remake title to the general public. Some notable mentions include The Parent Trap from 1998 with Lindsay Lohan or the star-studded rendition of Oceans Eleven from 2001.

While the subject of Hollywood remakes can be quite stressful, it is without a doubt one of the most successful cheat codes the industry has ever developed. Whether you love the idea of ​​Timothée Chalamet in Little Women or dread the idea of ​​Addison Rae in Hes All That, there’s no denying that the remakes are widely recognized. According to the site IMDB, There will be 125 remakes of films released between the years 2018 and 2022, showing that this trend does not stop.

Originality is not completely dead in Hollywood, but it is certainly eclipsed. As long as these movies are still profitable, Hollywood will continue to follow the money, and eventually the idea of ​​originality will become a big mantra that few believe.