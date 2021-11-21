Disney Voice actor dies at 72 – The Hollywood Reporter





Will Ryan, a veteran actor who voiced Petrie in the Universal animated film The land before time and Willie the Giant in Mickey Mouse Club, died on November 19 after a short battle with cancer. He was 72 years old. Ryan’s death was confirmed at Hollywood journalist by its artistic agent, Nery Lemus. “The world is a little less bright tonight with the passing of Will Ryan,” Lemus wrote in a statement. “As much as he was known to many of you as a Disney icon, a voiceover legend, a twirling cowboy, a musician / songwriter, a brilliant comedic actor, with a list of credits that don’t touch not even the essence of what he accomplished… he was my friend. Lemus continued, “For those who didn’t know him, he was a beautiful person. He was selfless. His humility was endless. He has spent his entire life helping others and the loss his friends and family feel tonight would be a tragic understatement. He was a beautiful soul and I was honored to know him, let alone represent him. I can’t find all the words that would express what he meant to our CelebWorx company, and the rest of the world he touched with his talent. Born in 1949, Ryan began his career as a performer providing vocals for short animation projects including Winnie the Pooh and a day for Eeyore and the Oscar nominated animated film Mickey’s Christmas Carol. He went on to have a recurring role in GI Joe: Cobra’s Revenge, GI Joe and Dumbo circus. In 1988, Ryan voiced Petrie in Universal’s animated adventure film, The earth before time, which has become a classic for children. Also in the 80s, he voiced roles in Teen wolf, Duck tales, The Adventures of Teddy Ruxpin and The Smurfs. He has faced Willie the Giant in many Disney projects over several decades, such as Mickey mouse house and Mouse house, and has made several appearances on Adventures in the Odyssey, a weekly radio series in which Ryan has played over 100 characters; To family guy. In 1998, Ryan was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for Nickelodeon’s The Wubbulous World of Doctor Seuss, in which he had writing and production credits. Among his 100 credits was also the comedy project The Adventures of Biffle and Shooster, who co-starred with Nick Santa Maria. Ryan also appeared in the informative series Tell all, Say it later, with Katie Leigh. Ryan was a longtime member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and past president of ASIFA, an international animation organization. As a musician, Will Ryan and the Cactus County Cowboys have released five records and he has often performed with the Saguaro Sisters at the Autry Museum of Western Heritage. Ryan has also written numerous songs for The Jim Henson Company, many of which were recorded by familiar Disney characters. He has two Gold Records from the Recording Industry Association of America and a Pioneer Award from BMI for his songwriting. The actor is survived by his wife Nancy Niparko Ryan and siblings Patty Ryan, Marsha Ryan Russo and George Ryan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/will-ryan-dead-disney-voice-actor-1235051299/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos