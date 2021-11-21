Entertainment
Delilah Hamlin shows off her cleavage in a black bra at Tyga’s ski-themed birthday party in West Hollywood
Delilah Hamlin shot up the temperatures as she arrived at Tyga’s 32nd Ski Summit birthday party at the Nightingale in West Hollywood on Friday night.
The influencer, 23, showcased her cleavage in a tiny black bra which she teamed with a pair of shiny leather cargo stockings and onyx Chelsea boots.
Taking the party theme seriously, she hid the majority of her gorgeous face with a black snow hood with a white text pattern.
Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin’s daughter wrapped herself in a brown Fendi coat and flashed a rocking sign as she presented her toned tummy to onlookers.
Cut to oversized ski sunglasses, the Bushey native wore a gray quilted jacket with yin-yang symbols, as well as black military-style pants.
Pulling on black military-style pants, he completed his ensemble with a pair of shiny charcoal Doc Martens, as well as a collection of silver jewelry.
Making a splashy entrance, Tyga quickly emerged in a must-have white jacket and matching baggy pants, while also wearing a pair of ski goggles on her head.
He was carrying around a giant Prada snowboard with a red banner around him and was flanked by his entourage outside the trendy hotspot.
Earlier this month, Delilah revealed that she sought treatment after becoming addicted to the anti-anxiety drug Xanax, and believes it is related to the fact that she received the COVID vaccine.
In a moving Instagram video, she also added that she accidentally overdosed on Benadryl while taking prescribed beta blockers and ended up being hospitalized.
The socialite clarified that she was “by no means an anti-Vaxxer”, but that she believed the vaccine had caused autoimmune diseases that she did not know she had to “ignite” .
To treat extreme panic attacks, she went to a psychiatrist who prescribed Xanax (alprazolam), a benzodiazepine drug used to treat anxiety and panic disorders.
Delilah said the psychiatrist gave her 20 mg of the drug three times a day. The drug can be very addictive.
She then said that she was put on the beta blocker propranolol – used to treat high blood pressure – and this caused her to “overdose” when she took it at the same time as Benadryl.
When she was seen leaving Catch on Saturday night, she said she was currently being treated at a facility in Beverly Hills.
