Selma Hayek and her family attend Hollywood Walk of Fame star unveiling – Footwear News

Salma Hayek Pinault (L) honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame alongside daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault in Los Angeles. CREDIT: AFF-USA / Shutterstock Styled in a black midi dress, the actress posed for a photo with her coveted star. The garment was long-sleeved and voluminous, rounded at the hem of the skirt, giving dimension to the figure. The sleeves of the dress ended at the elbows, giving the actress modest coverage. The set was classic and suited the actress well. The dress was truly the perfect garment to express Hayek’s femininity, elegance and class, underscored by the voluminous round skirt and the choice of formal black. The seemingly simple look was tied with silver jewelry, almost resembling armor or chain mail around the actress’ neck and bust. Related Her daughter dresses the same in black with a younger figure. Valentina Paloma Pinault wore a black slip dress, decorated with black faux fur, giving texture to the hem and chest. She wore a simple blazer over it, streamlining the look.

Salma Hayek Pinault honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. CREDIT: AFF-USA / Shutterstock The star-studded actress and her 14-year-old daughter both wore black shoes, with Hayek opting for a simple 5-inch black pump that elongated her legs, simultaneously complementing the length and volume of her dress. Unlike her mother, Pinault chose to wear leather boots that reached her knees. The seemingly leather material and length is perfect for colder weather and gives any outfit a little more youth and daring.

