The Vilar Performing Arts Center will be the steward of classical music for years to come





From the winter 2021-22 season, all classic theater performances will be included in the new classic series Therese M. Grojean.

Photograph by Todd Rosenberg / Courtesy Photo Classical music has a bright future in the Colorado Rockies thanks to a donation of $ 350,000 from Vilar Performing Arts Center patron Thomas Grojean. Grojean, a resident of Beaver Creek and a longtime supporter of the non-profit Vilar Performing Arts Center of Vail Valley Foundations, committed the funds over five years in memory of his late wife, Therese (Terri). From the winter 2021-22 season, all classic theater performances will be included in the new classic series Therese M. Grojean. This incredible gift to our Vilar Performing Arts Center is a wonderful expression of Therese and Toms’ shared love for classical music, and the continuation of their many years of support, said Mike Imhof, President of the Vail Valley Foundation. We are honored and privileged to be entrusted by Mr. Grojean with this opportunity to bring the greatest classical artists to Beaver Creek, in homage to Thérèse. Over its 24-year history, the intimate 535-seat Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek has hosted a variety of world-class performances throughout the year, and the venue in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado has attracted attention as a leader in the introduction of classical music. music in the western United States. The Colorady Symphony Orchestra will perform on February 24.

Courtesy photo Thanks to Grojean’s financial commitment, the VPAC is well positioned to enhance and extend its outstanding classical music performances for local and guest audiences. Mr. Grojean’s gift will be transformative for classic VPAC programming, allowing us to welcome truly distinguished artists and illustrious ensembles this coming season and for years to come, said VPAC General Manager Owen Hutchinson . His generosity and dedication to the artistic landscape of our community runs deep. We are deeply honored by his philanthropy. Following Grojean’s vision, the VPAC has announced three additions to its classic series for the winter season 2021-22, an exhilarating program of Beethoven’s Symphonies Nos. 5 and 6 performed by the Colorado Symphony conducted by the guest conductor Markus Stenz (February 24); a solo performance by South Korean piano sensation and winner of the 2015 Chopin Piano Competition, Seong-Jin Cho (March 14); and a recital of favorite arias by Bulgarian lyric soprano Sonya Yoncheva and pianist Malcolm Martineau (March 24). The acclaimed soprano will only appear on two American stages in the winter of 2022 at the Metropolitan Opera in New York and the Vilar Performing Arts Center. VPAC’s history of hosting great classics and opera runs deep, having featured legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma (2021), violinist Joshua Bell (2020), Irish virtuoso flutist Sir James Galway (2017 ), Welsh bass-baritone opera and concert singer Sir Bryn Terfel (2016), Russian soprano Anna Netrebko (2011), the Bolshoi Symphony Orchestra (2001) and many more since theaters opened in February 1998. The warmth, resonance and intimacy of VPAC makes performances personal and barrier-free between performers and audiences, Hutchinson said. To experience the caliber of classical, lyrical and acoustic music in this theater is beyond idyllic, it is unmatched.

