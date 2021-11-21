A gripping and gruesome two-part documentary to offer both sides of Johnny Depp and Amber Heards’ disastrous marriage





One of Hollywood’s most complicated modern divorces will be the subject of an upcoming documentary. Discovery + announced Johnny vs. Amber, a two-part series about the whirlwind relationship and acrimonious split between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Produced by Optomen, the films will be told from either side of the ex-couples in polarized perspective. Depps’ film will describe he found himself married to a Machiavellian liar who would stop at nothing to protect his image. As the Heards movie explores how she married the man of her dreams to watch him transform into a violent drug-fueled monster, the streaming platform said in the movie’s announcement. The series provides an in-depth look at the epic battle that fueled the #JusticeforJohnnyDepp and #IStandWithYouAmberHeard fan campaigns and the very public High Court case that gripped us all, said Clare Laycock, Head of Entertainment at Discovery, during of Friday’s announcement. The relationship has played out in the air with accusations on both sides, including Heard accusing Depp of domestic violence. Depp responded by claiming Heard faked his injuries. The two tied the knot in February 2015 after meeting on the set of The Rum Diary in 2011. Heard filed for divorce the following year. They have also been locked in various civil lawsuits, including Depp who sued and lost to libel after being called a battered woman by a UK tabloid. Their divorce was pronounced in early 2017. Johnny vs. Amber will feature footage of the lawyers involved in the divorce, people close to the couple, and Depp and Heards’ text message exchanges. Viewers will also examine plenty of footage and audio recordings filmed by the couple themselves. The story of what happened between Johnny and Amber continues to be very divisive, between fans and the general public. We decided to make a documentary that would explore the story from each of their points of view, so that the viewer could move beyond the headlines, understand who they are and decide who they should believe in this complex human story, Discovery. vice president of commissioning Charlotte Reid mentioned. We believe this is a decidedly contemporary story about truth and lies that will hopefully open a conversation with our viewers about the discovery + Laycock acknowledged that the producers did a fantastic job turning this multi-layered story into something both gripping and horrifying. No release date has been provided for Johnny vs. Amber, but it would be available to stream this fall.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/engrossing-horrifying-two-part-documentary-131100860.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos