5 Bollywood Celebrities With Graduate Business Degrees

Bollywood stars are not only talented in the performing arts. Several of the biggest names in Indian cinema also have business degrees. Instagram

Bollywood celebrities are often associated with glamor and fame, sometimes to the detriment of their personal achievements. Yet some of India’s biggest stars have graduated from prestigious business schools. Here are five Bollywood celebrities you may not be aware that you had a graduate degree in commerce.

Kay Kay Menon holds an MBA from the Department of Management Science, University of Pune. Randeep Hooda holds a master’s degree in business management and human resources management. John Abraham holds an MBA from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies in Mumbai. Fardeen Khan holds an MBA from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. And Mallika Sarabhai holds an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad.

Ross School announces fundraising goal of $ 200 million, $ 8.5 million in gifts

Stephen M. Ross School of Business Launches New Fundraising Initiative called Foundations for Success, with the goal of raising $ 200 million to increase access to its top-ranked business programs and support the school’s students, according to Ross School reports.

The initiative aims to build the capacity of business schools to recruit outstanding students through scholarships and fund educational and experiential opportunities at Ross School and beyond.

The school is also announcing three new donations totaling $ 8.5 million.

One of the new donations to the initiative was $ 2.5 million from Ross School Advisory Board member and alumnus Bill Stein to create the Stein Scholarship Cohort Fund. The fund will provide scholarships and programs to Ross students with demonstrated financial need in the Bachelor of Business Administration program.

ETS expands its presence in India

Non-profit ETS announced the creation of ETS India, officially establishing a country office to grow the organization’s global footprint with the goal of continuing to serve learners as part of their lifelong educational journey. Lejo Sam Oommen, formerly of Pearson, will lead ETS India as Managing Director. In this role, Oommen will develop and implement ETS’s overall growth strategy for its products and services in India.

ETS has long been engaged in the Indian educational community and the establishment of the ETS India office is a natural next step in supporting learners both in the country and globally as well as higher education institutions as they continue to develop. ‘attract various graduate students. ETS India’s training will continue to strengthen the organization’s relationships with key partners in the country, providing both ETS and Indian companies with increased opportunities for collaboration and investment, including in and with schools. , institutions, companies, educational agents, language trainers and studies abroad. advisers.

ETS is strongly aligned with India’s bold and visionary approach to reform, improve and expand access to quality education for all Indians under the New Education Policy (NEP), and the increased opportunities that ‘it will offer to Indian students, said Mohammad Kousha. , associate vice president of global growth at ETS. ETS’s mission-driven approach to promoting quality and equity in education for all is consistent with this forward-thinking vision. We look forward to expanding the learning opportunities in the country for the Indian people and having Lejo on board will help us achieve this.

Tel Aviv University’s Coller School of Management Launches Online MBA

The Israel Council for Higher Education has approved the Tel Aviv Online MBA program at the Coller School of Management at Tel Aviv University, according to a Jewish News Syndicate article. This is the first time that the Council has approved a fully online degree taught by a research university, with no campus attendance requirement.

All of Coller School of Management’s residential MBA programs are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), which places it among the top 9% of the best business schools in the world, and the Coller School is the first business school in Israel to receive Eduniversals 5 Palmes d’Excellence. The online MBA program will allow Coller School to continue to position itself on the international stage, targeting outstanding international students from around the world and competing with online programs offered by other top universities around the world. .

The approval of the pioneering program is an important step in the implementation of the plan of the Council of Higher Education and Universities of Tel Aviv to promote online learning and strengthen internationalism to improve at the the reputation and competitiveness of Israeli universities globally. The study program has two specializations in Information Technology and Management Management and Marketing Management. The new program will enable international students with global business experience to enhance their training and professionalism in business management in the entrepreneurial context, an area in which the Coller School of Management is a global leader.

The post office 5 Bollywood Celebrities With Graduate Business Degrees appeared first on Poets and quants.