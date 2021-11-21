Entertainment
Similar car seen in Young Dolph shooting found in Orange Mound
Since the murder of Young Dolph on Wednesday, social media has been the primary source of updates in the ensuing investigation, forcing local media and then police to respond.
Now, news of the latest potential development for Memphis Police to confiscate a car that looks similar to the one seen in footage of the murder is quickly gaining traction on Facebook and TikTok.
But Memphis Police say no further update on the homicide of the 36-year-old Memphis-raised rapper is available, despite social media posts that appear to show a white Mercedes similar to the one seen on surveillance photos towed on Saturday. afternoon.
“I understand that social media is abuzz, however, nothing else is available at this time. Once more information becomes available to share, have confidence and believe that we will provide that information to you,” said Sgt. Louis Brownlee, Memphis Police spokesperson.
Comments on various articles have identified the Memphis area seen in the photos as Orange Mound.
Adolph Thornton Jr., better known as Young Dolph, was shot on Wednesday while placing an order at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies on Airways Boulevard.
The police did not make any arrests on Saturday evening, and the bakery remains barricaded.
Love for Makeda:“They are in mourning and they support us”: Memphis rallies around Makeda after the murder of Young Dolph
Thornton’s death is possibly the most high-profile murder Memphis has seen since the 2010 murder of NBA star Lorenzen Wright. The shooting generated a level of online review and press attention not normally seen in the hundreds of other homicides that occur in Memphis each year.
On TikTok in particular, users posted photos of an unidentified black man wearing a hat similar to the one seen in surveillance photos released by Memphis Police, without accompanying evidence or police confirmation of his involvement.
Meanwhile, community members continued the mission that brought Thornton back to Memphis by recently distributing hundreds of turkeys to families in Memphis in time for Thanksgiving.
Thorton’s label, Paper Route Empire, distributed around 1,200 turkeys this week.
“We must continue”:Young Dolph’s legacy lives on in community outreach and turkey giveaways
Thornton’s longtime girlfriend and mother of two, Mia Jaye, recently launched a campaign called “Black men deserve to grow old” inspired in part by the murder of his brother, Jeremy Jerdine, according to the campaign video.
No memorial arrangement for Thornton has been announced.
Micaela Watts is a reporter for The Commercial Appeal and can be contacted at [email protected]
Sources
2/ https://www.commercialappeal.com/story/news/2021/11/20/car-similar-young-dolph-shooting-found-orange-mound-memphis/8704155002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]