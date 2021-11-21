Will Ryan, The Land Before Time and Disney Voice actor, dies at 72





Veteran voice actor Will Ryan, perhaps best known for his work bringing classic Disney characters such as Mickey mouse houseWillie the Giant, Peg-Leg Pete as well as the voice of Petrie in the beloved animated film The land before time died following a short battle with cancer. He was 72 years old. Ryan’s death on November 19 was confirmed by his artistic agent Nery Lemus (via Hollywood journalist). “The world is a little less bright tonight with the passing of Will Ryan,” Lemus wrote in a statement to THR. “As much as he was known to many of you as a Disney icon, a voiceover legend, a twirling cowboy, a musician / songwriter, a brilliant comedic actor, with a list of credits that don’t touch not even the essence of what he accomplished … he was my friend. ” The statement continued, “To those who did not know him, he was a beautiful person. He was selfless. His humility was endless. He has spent his entire life helping others and losing his friends and family. feel tonight would be a tragic understatement. He was a beautiful soul and I was honored to know him, let alone represent him. I can’t find all the words that would express what he meant to our CelebWorx business, and the rest of the world he touched with his talent. ” Ryan was born in 1949 and began his career voicing for short animation projects including Winnie the Pooh and a day for Eeyore as good as Mickey’s Christmas Carol. He also had a recurring role in GI Joe: Cobra’s Revenge as good as Dumbo circus. One of his most notable roles came in 1988 when Ryan voiced Petrie on Universal’s The land before time. Some of Ryan’s other vocal credits include The little Mermaid, An american tail, Courage the cowardly dog, family guy, The Smurfs, and much more. Over the course of his career, Ryan has amassed over 100 screen credits and won numerous nominations including Annie Awards and WGA Awards, as well as an Emmy nomination for the Outstanding Children’s Program in 1998 in as a producer and screenwriter of The Wubbulous World of Dr Seuss. Most recently, Ryan was a series regular on the Focus on the Family radio show, Adventures in the Odyssey. Ryan is survived by his wife, Niparko Ryan, and siblings Patty Ryan, Marsha Ryan Russo and George Ryan. Our hearts go out to Ryan’s family during this difficult time. Photo credit: Liliane Lathan / Getty Images

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://comicbook.com/irl/news/will-ryan-the-land-before-time-and-disney-voice-actor-dies-at-72/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos