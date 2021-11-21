Rock 4 Tots is looking for new toys for Clinton Twp. kids for Christmas – Macomb Daily





Rock music and toys will be the focus of Rock 4 Tots No Child Without a Christmas to benefit the Goodfellows of Clinton Township. Now in its 14th year, the two-day event takes place on Saturday and Sunday December 4-5 at Freddy’s Bar & Grill on Garfield Road between Roads 17 Mile and 18 Mile in Township. Due to the pandemic, last year’s event was “drastically reduced,” organizers said, and this year they hope to get back on track. The effort and donations led by volunteers have raised thousands of dollars over the years for the Goodfellows to make sure every local child has a toy for Christmas. According to a press release, Paul Silvestri, President of the Township of Clinton Goodfellows, said the need for benevolent efforts like this “is there, but a lot of people don’t see it. “A lot of families could just live from hand to mouth, and these are the types of people we want to help,” he said in the statement. Rock 4 Tots features mini-sets from 50 bands and musicians such as Chit, Motor City Josh & The Big 3, The Dave Hamilton Band, Joey Bowen-Farner, Crazy Babies, Casting Shadowz, Mob Opera, Sweet Crystal, Tosha Owens, Bernadette Kathryn and the Lonely Days Band, Planet of Fun, and more. The event is hosted by a committee of local organizers, which includes event co-founder James Klapp, Screamin Scott Randall of WRIF-FM (101.1), musician / host and comedian Loco Joe Evangelista and Howie Herula of Hard Edge Entertainment. . When we get the word out, the bands go out of their way to play and it gives them the chance to see other local bands for a fun night out, ”said Randall. Evangelista added: This year presents a unique set of challenges for 2020 and the need for help in the community is greater than ever. It’s truly amazing how the local music community, their fans and the general public come to support these two amazing days of music and joy. The public is invited to donate baskets or raffle items which will be put into baskets assembled by Rock 4 Tots

volunteers. Donations can be dropped off at Freddys Bar & Grill. Father Christmas will be present on both days for photos with the participants from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will also be raffle baskets, 50/50s, and a bespoke Rock for Tots Rock Box, filled with items from all of the bands and musicians that will be raffled off. Entertainment starts at noon each day and runs until around midnight. Admission is $ 5 or a new, unwrapped toy. Sponsors include 101 WRIF-FM, Elite Road Service and Recovery, Millennium Mold, Guitar Center, Crown Royal and Paramount Contracting.

Donations can also be sent directly to Clinton Township Goodfellows, c / o Rock-4-Tots, PO Box 380643, Clinton Township, MI, 48036. Checks should be made payable to Clinton Township Goodfellows. See facebook.com/rock4tots and clintontownshipgoodfellows.org for more information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macombdaily.com/2021/11/20/rocks-4-tots-looks-for-new-toys-for-clinton-twp-kids-for-christmas The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos