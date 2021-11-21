Hollywood Celebrities Take to Social Media to Share Their Thoughts on Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Verdict

Almost 3 weeks after the start of the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial, the jury found the 18-year-old not guilty of all charges he faced, namely first degree reckless homicide, two counts of charge of reckless endangerment of first degree security, first degree intentional homicide and attempted first degree intentional homicide.

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under the age of 18 was the first charge fired by Judge Bruce Schroeder on Monday.

Now that Rittenhouse has finally been acquitted, Hollywood celebrities have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the long-awaited jury decision, and there are some pretty disappointing shots.

Awakened Hollywood actor and comedian Patton Oswalt couldn’t help but make a pretty racist remark, writing: “I want to be a Supreme Court justice, I want to murder 2 people and not go to jail better 1 ) cut onions 2) be white. (MUSIC INDICATOR: “Cherry pie”) “

Alyssa Milano made a rather uncharacteristic comment, saying “FING NOT GUILTY” to show her frustration with the jury’s decision to acquit Kyle Rittenhouse.

“Good. Prepare yourself for Senator Rittenhouse,” wrote Can’t Hardly Wait actor Ethan Embry, who, to be fair, is one of the few aroused celebrities who have followed and shared bets. live trial update on social media.

Hellboy actor Daniel Dae Kim commented somewhat sarcastically, “In other news you could see it coming from a mile away…” regarding the trial verdict, and he’s right; the evidence suggested that the jury would acquit Rittenhouse.

Another bad opinion was shared by actress and left-wing activist Mia Farrow, who wrote: “So anyone can come and protest, walk in the middle of the street with a huge gun – and kill people?”

Bad Feminist author Roxane Gay apparently implies that Judge Schroeder is somehow responsible for the jury’s decision to acquit Rittenhouse, and has even boldly asserted that the 18-year-old on trial is a white supremacist.

“I knew Rittenhouse would be acquitted, but it’s heartbreaking to witness the inevitable, to know that there will be no consequences for the judge,” Gay asserted, adding, “and knowing Rittenhouse and d “Others like him will be more emboldened to be openly white supremacist vigilantes. It’s hollow.

“In the Kenosha footage, Kyle Rittenhouse bears an eerie resemblance to Eric Harris, one of the Columbine shooters,” awakened author Stephen King said before the jury reached a conclusion in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial.

Choosing to play the race card, after Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all counts, King said in a separate tweet, “So… White is free. Is this the message? “

Batman actor Jeffrey Wright shared a rather tasteless tweet, comparing OJ Simpson’s murder trial to that of Kyle Rittenhouse, writing “OJ on Rittenhouse verdict” and sharing an animated gif that sees Russian President Vladimir Putin applaud at the 2014 Olympics.

Not funny comedian Michael Ian Black tries to be funny in his interpretation of the jury verdict, saying, “In all fairness, Kyle Rittenhouse only killed two people. It’s not like he’s smoking weed.

Awakened insufferable left-wing actress and activist Rosanna Arquette had a lot to say about the jury’s acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, writing: “The murderer Kyle Rittenhouse acquitted is a crime in itself,” further proving that she never got away with it. never cared about the evidence presented at trial.

In a follow-up tweet, Arquette hinted that Rittenhouse and his mother would actually benefit from this whole situation.

“And now, expect the vulture media to swarm around the killer and his mom,” said tasteless Arquette.

“Absolutely no words,” Frozen voice actor Josh Gad wrote in response to the news.

Josh Gad wasn’t at a loss for words in a separate tweet, however, making headlines about the jury’s decision to acquit Kyle Rittenhouse of being a case of racial inequality.

“It has now been said that vigilantes can just go and kill people protesting issues like racial equality whenever they want and get away with it. Think about it for a second, ”suggested the awakened actor tasteless.

In contrast, other celebrities were quite supportive of the jury’s decision to acquit Kyle Rittenhouse of all the charges he faced, also taking to social media to share their thoughts.

“Kyle Rittenhouse was fighting back,” actor Randy Quaid said, adding, “He’s a good boy.”

Regarding the long-awaited jury decision to acquit Rittenhouse, The Last Ship actor Adam Baldwin simply wrote “JUSTICE!”

In another tweet, Baldwin criticized the biased coverage of the Rittenhouse case by the mainstream media, saying: “The talking heads of MSM are trying to try the case again. To fail!”

Baldwin also called on the awakened actress Katy Stoll over the jury’s verdict, which claimed it was “extremely disappointing”, although expected.

“‘Depressing’ because the court system prevailed,” wrote Adam Baldwin.

Responding to President Joe Biden’s statement on the Rittenhouse trial verdict, Terror on the Prairie actor Nick Searcy wrote, “What are you mad at? That Americans have the right to defend themselves from being murdered by your constituents? “

Biden’s tweet in question read: “While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans angry and concerned, including me, we have to admit the jury has spoken.”

“Anyone want to educate this guy?” Black Hawk Down actor Matthew Marsden asked, confronted with a tweet that read, “I thought they would launch [Kyle Rittenhouse] behind bars for the rest of his life. This is so wrong. He killed innocent people.

Marsden continued, “Do you mean the convicted child rapist who threatened to kill him and used the n word repeatedly? Or the guy who pointed his gun at him? Or the guy who hit him on the head with a skateboard? He then encouraged the user to “search his criminal record.”

“You don’t get the result you want because it goes against your narrative,” Marsden said in a follow-up tweet, before criticizing the mainstream media for the biased coverage of the case.

He continued, “Anyone who has looked at this trial objectively will tell you that this is the correct outcome. Stop politicizing it. The msm totally jumped the shark on this and we will never trust him again. “

What do you think of the opinions of these Hollywood celebrities on the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial verdict? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below or on social media.