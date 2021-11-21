Adele “offended” by the admission of the television host during the interview; the network suspends him for two weeks





Adele: One night preview only. Video / CBS / Harpo Productions

Australian TV journalist Matt Doran has been suspended for two weeks by Channel 7 after admitting in an interview with singer Adele that he had not listened to his latest album. The Weekend Sunrise host traveled to London on November 4 for the exclusive interview with the 33-year-old musician, but allegedly offended her saying he hadn’t listened to her new album, 30. During the lengthy interview with the pop star, sources said Doran had not asked any questions about his new music, the Daily Telegraph reports. When Adele asked Doran, “What do you think of my album? he replied: “I did not listen to him.” Back with the boys! This one is gonna be pretty special @ 7newspotlight #London @ London, United Kingdom https://t.co/LZcgxZAV2A – Matt Doran (@ mattdoran22) November 3, 2021 While Seven Insiders told the outlet that the singer left the interview after the comment, other sources said the interview was already over at this point, the Daily Mail reported. Doran was back on air on Saturday after his suspension ended. News.com.au has contacted Channel 7 for comment on the interview and the suspension. Adele’s interview was part of a package that Channel 7 allegedly negotiated that also included the rights to broadcast the interview and Oprah Winfrey’s One Night Only concert. The network is believed to have spent AU $ 1million on the package. Adele’s label Sony reportedly denied Channel 7 the rights to broadcast part of the interview. Photo / Vogue But although the interview was taped, Adele Sony’s label reportedly denied Channel 7 the rights to broadcast part of it. Related Articles It comes after British commentator Piers Morgan previously wrote a scathing review of Adele’s new album, criticizing the singer’s decision to feature her 9-year-old son in a song about his divorce from his father. In a recent brutal Daily Mail column, the former Good Morning Britain host called Adele “shameful and hypocritical” given her past legal battles to protect the privacy of her son Angelo.

