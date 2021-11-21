Hollywood’s newest boutique hotel is the Godfrey Hotel Hollywood with a gorgeous rooftop to prove it





Hollywood recently welcomed the Godfrey Hotel Hollywood, a new luxury hotel located in the heart of the city’s most historic and symbolic neighborhoods. Godfrey Hotels’ high-energy restaurant, nightlife and event venues, carefully preserved rooms and artwork will be a complementary addition to the neighborhood, describes Clay Andrews, vice president of operations, West Coast and director. General of the Godfrey Hotel Hollywood at Oxford Hotels. It will provide a new cultural hotspot for locals and travelers. Still excited for a new hot spot, we headed to what may soon become Hollywood’s best hotel and were blown away by the glamorous, almost retro-chic vibe that invades you from the moment you walk in. A haven for artists and creative visionaries, the intoxicating aesthetic is carefully crafted by The Gettys Group (known for their work at Bellagio, The Wayfarer DTLA, and Chinas Visun Villas Resort, to name a few). Los Angeles-based Kevin Barry Art Advisory curated and supplied Godfrey’s extensive art collection, which adorns both the hotel’s interiors and exteriors. Exhibits include the one-of-a-kind I Love You sculpture that invites you to walk through the hotel entrance and a life-size bronze gown and tuxedo sculpture that evokes an appreciation for the Old Hollywood style of its neighborhood. Our personal favorite, a seven-piece sculpture that come together to form a heavenly set of hand-pigmented gold wings. Marvel at the dichroic glass casting rainbow shadows across the room as you make your way to IO ROOFTOP at the topGodfrey Hotel HollywoodRecently appointed onhottest ticketin town and one of the best rooftop bars in Los Angeles, this is a stop you must put at the top of your pronto list. As Hollywood’s biggest rooftop, patrons can not only enjoy handcrafted cocktails prepared by expert mixologists in one of the two bars, but also a 70-foot projection-mapping screen for movie screenings and concerts. art exhibits, sexy secluded lounges and a sparkling swimming pool that were almost positive emits a siren song as it invites you to relax in its waters. With a rotating schedule of DJs and comedy shows as well as sushi served from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., we couldn’t be happier living in sunny SoCal, where outdoor spaces like this can. be enjoyed all year round. Once you’ve worked up an appetite at the best rooftop bar in town, head to About Last Knife, The Godfreys SoCal’s signature dining experience, courtesy of talented chef Steven Blackburn. Chef Steven offers an enhanced menu that features a substantial presentation of plant-based options that stand out, appealing not only to vegetarians and vegans, but also the health-conscious to Los Angeles. Along with a phenomenal food menu, their curated bar program features seasonal cocktails, local craft beers, and local whiskeys. One of the many things we love about the best hotel in Hollywood is that there is something for all preference levels. The Godfrey Hotel Hollywoods 220 deluxe rooms areavailable for booking now. Each bedroom features padded headboards, custom brass light fixtures, opulent tubs that indulge your senses with rainfall showers and artistic wall coverings in a palette of smoky green and dusty pink. We are excited to begin welcoming guests to the Godfrey Hotel Hollywood as it is poised to become one of the city’s top hotels with unrivaled amenities in the heart of Hollywood, says Andrews. Located at 1400 Cahuenga Blvd, this spectacular seven-story, 75,000 square foot dog-friendly hotel (a huge plus for us!) Is the fourth Oxford Capital Groups hotel under the Godfrey brand. The international company Oxford Capital specializes in large-scale acquisitions, developments and redevelopments with a focus on hotels, resorts, conference centers, senior housing, multi-family buildings, residential use mixed, urban retail, parking lots and other operational intensive real estate. Don’t be the last to experience Hollywood’s best luxury hotel and greatest rooftop experience. Book a room, book at https://www.godfreyhotelhollywood.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.laweekly.com/hollywoods-most-luxurious-hotel-is-the-godfrey-hotel-hollywood-with-a-stunning-rooftop-to-prove-it/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos