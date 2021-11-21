It was a Hollywood movie of a game

This is the easiest article to write.

Because no matter which side of the fence you are on when it comes to Chip Kelly’s employment status at UCLA, everyone can be of the same opinion when it comes to feeling good at home. idea of ​​defeating USC, 62-33.

By the end of the game, you could see the sheer ebullience spurting through the pores of this UCLA team. Backslapping, hugs, smiles. Poignant words whispered through the ears of the helmets.

All the angst, frustration, and darkness of the last five years of this UCLA program weren’t completely gone, but it definitely cleared the clouds for a day and let some sun shine. on the long-suffering UCLA football program and the fan community. .

Much of what we’re going to say here has already been said, and David Woods has covered pretty much everything in his review of the game (“UCLA Blows Out USC in Joyous, Celebratory, Legendary Fashion”) and his post-game BROCast (“BROCast: Recaping Rout 62 Over USC”), but it all bears repeating. I’m sure you don’t mind reading it all over again. Why not continue to enjoy this overflowing joy while it is still there?

The 62 points are the biggest UCLA has ever scored against USC in the 96-year history of city rivalry.

We’ll be a little controversial here – and let’s say the best thing kelly chip never made it to UCLA is to increase the score in this game. If there was a way to get yourself loved by the UCLA fan community, coach, that’s it.

It was the first victory at the Colosseum since 2013, and only the second in 24 years.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson had a game worthy of a Hollywood script. His first two throws were interceptions, something I can’t easily remember seeing happen. He clearly didn’t flinch and, in Hollywood style, had the best game of his career at UCLA, throwing 349 yards and 4 touchdowns, while running for 46 yards and two more touchdowns. This means that DTR was responsible for 6 of the 9 UCLA affected. And, of course, if you were scripting you’d put in something a little cheesy, like having him score a touchdown with a perfect signing obstacle from an aspiring tackle and then land on his feet as he crosses the road. goal line. You could also embark on a very surreal moment, unique in a Hollywood movie, by signing a fan’s hat in the end zone after scoring a touchdown. If you saw this in a movie you’d say it was so unrealistic.

Thompson-Robinson, for everything he put in in his four years at UCLA, and everything he’s been through, deserved to have a game like this against USC.

Perhaps the last scene from another Hollywood movie that took place on the grounds of the Colosseum starring Ethan Fernea, the former replacement who has been through so much in his UCLA career, including what looked like a late-season injury earlier this year. But, in Hollywood fashion, he returned to the field with a club-shaped bandage on his right hand and only played with special teams – until that game, the USC game. In the first series in which he has touched the ball since his injury, he reduced and scored a 42-yard touchdown, blowing through all of the USC defense in the process. You could actually feel the catharsis for the kid as he crossed the goal line.

There is probably a Hollywood script in the interpretation of Kazmeir allen, too much. The junior redshirt ran for a 74-yard touchdown the first time he touched the ball as a freshman in 2018. Since then he has struggled to find a role on the team and then has declined significantly by contracting COVID last season. He got a bit of a new lease on life when he switched to catcher after running, then flashed a few good times this season. But it all played out against USC on Saturday, lighting up the field with two spectacular touchdown passes, one for 45 yards and another for 58 – only to top it off with a 100-yard kickoff return for one. touch. That day, Allen touched the ball four times, for 215 yards, an average gain of 53 yards per touchdown and three of four touchdowns resulting in touchdowns.

To recover Zach Charbonnet made money on Saturday. He’s generally expected to make around the third round of the NFL Draft in 2022, but that performance may have pushed him up in some draft tables. He ran for 167 yards on 28 carries, averaging 6 per carry, and probably 150 of those yards were gained after contact. He’s now officially in the UCLA record books as a 1,000-yard rusher for the season, for a total of 1,048.

Kyle Philips was all Pac-12 level in this game, as it has been all year, with 6 receptions for 80 yards, two touchdowns and some nifty moves to gain yards after the catch.

UCLA defensive end Mitchell agude had a career game, scoring 10 tackles, 1 tackle for a loss and a tackle without his helmet.

There is also a “Rudy” type movement. Shea Pitts, a fifth-year substitute who has gone from safety to linebacker to forward and has hardly seen the field this season, ignored by scholars in his post. Fernea received a scholarship three years after her UCLA experience, Pitts is still a replacement in her fifth year, paying her own fees. At the end of a game in the trash, like Rudy Ruettiger, he kicks in and, by force of will, almost in Hollywood slow motion, sacks the quarterback. His UCLA teammates should have lifted him onto their shoulders.

This game was definitely a mushy, heartwarming Hollywood movie.

Then there is the coach. Again, whatever your feelings for Kelly, he was there at the end of the game, being interviewed on the TV broadcast, saying “hello” to his mother on the East Coast and ending the interview with “Go Bruins. “. Whether you are cynical or not, a Kelly supporter or not, it was a bit unusual for him and interesting to watch.

Hollywood wellness movies are always about good people overcoming setbacks and hardships to defeat the wrong people – and for UCLA fans, that’s always the goal of the UCLA / USC game. It’s the good guys in those cute blue uniforms versus the bad ketchup and mustard. And today that game was like stepping into the “Bruin” Theater in that beloved Weyburn and Broxton corner of Westwood, and watching a smarmy 3.5 hour movie where the good guys absolutely overcome the bad guys. It was like watching a marathon of films of good overcoming evil. It was the Republic, ruled by young Jedi, eradicating the Empire. It was Daniel using the crane to end Johnny Lawrence in “Karate Kid”. It was Andy Dufresne hugging Red on the beach at the end of “Shawshank Redemption”. He sings Auld Lang Syne in the living room of the Bailey House and Harry says, “A toast to my big brother George, the richest man in town.

When offensive lineman Paul Grattan lifted the Allen 5-9 and 175 pounds after a celebratory touchdown, Allen seemed to float there for a while, much like Johnny did with Baby in the last scene of “Dirty Dancing”.

This game fixed everything in the world for a few hours like movies sometimes can. And today, in these difficult times, and apart from other issues regarding the UCLA football program and its coach, such as with the movies, it was uplifting and heartwarming to watch the good guys win.