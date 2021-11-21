Will Ryan, Disney Voice actor, dies at 72





Image credit: D23.com (left) / Adventures In Odyssey (center) / mycast.io (right)

After a full day of exciting Disney news with D23, we end the day with a sad message as we learn that talented Disney voice actor Will Ryan has passed away at the age of 72. Will Ryan (Credit: deadline) Remember Willie the Giant in Mickey’s Christmas Carol? Or how about Rabbit in Winnie the Pooh by day for Eeyore? These classic Disney characters, among others, were brought to life by the extremely gifted voice actor, Will Ryan. According to D23, Will Ryan voiced Pete (formerly Peg-Leg-Pete) and Willie the Giant in Mickey’s Christmas Carol, the seahorse in The little Mermaid, Rabbit in Winnie the Pooh and a day for Eeyore, as well as numerous voices for Disney TV animation and Disney records. RELATED: Disney Villain Digest – The Always Dangerous Pete Willie the Giant (Photo credit: D23) Unfortunately, Deadline has confirmed that Will Ryan, veteran Disney voice actor and former president of the international animation organization ASIFA, died on Friday, November 19, 2021 following a short battle with cancer. Will was 72 years old. Prior to partnering with Disney, Will’s voice broke through in the 1980s with the vocal role of pteranodon Petrie from the Universals animated classic, The land before time. Surprisingly, his career has grown to include over 100 screen credits. Deadline reports: Highlights of Ryan’s career included “Annie Award and WGA Award nominations, and earning a Behind the Voice Actor Award. Ryan was also nominated for an Emmy in 1998 as producer of The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss, competitor of Outstanding Children’s Program, Nickelodeon and The Jim Henson Company. RELATED: Legendary actor Peter Scolari dies at 66 The land before time (Credit: Insider) Of course, for all of us Disney fans, the voice of Will Ryan from Willie the Giant will be remembered. Ryan voiced Willie the Giant for The Walt Disney Company in numerous projects over a 35-year span, most recently in 2020. He voiced Peg-Leg Pete in the Oscar-nominated animated short “Mickeys Christmas Carol” , reprising the role 30 years later in Mickey Mouse’s short, “Get a Horse!”, which was also nominated for an Oscar. He also voiced the latter character, among others, in the beloved Disney Afternoon series “DuckTales”, and played several, including a herd of ogres, in “Adventure of the Gummi Bears”, which was the first series. animated from Walt Disney Television. Ryan also had the opportunity to represent Tigger and Rabbit, and provide the singing voice for Eeyore, for the Disney Channel long-running series “Welcome to Pooh Corner”, which aired twice daily for 17 years. Deadline RELATED: Ed Asner, voice of Carl Fredricksen, dies at 91 Will Ryan (Photo credit: Adventures In Odyssey) Ryan’s talent has spread to voice characters in projects like The little Mermaid, Teen wolf, and family guy among many others. In addition, he has been involved in writing over 100 songs for Disney and the Jim Henson Company which have been sung by characters from Mickey Mouse to the Grinch. Ryan has also published several books throughout his life. Our hearts go out to the Ryan family during this difficult time. Will’s talents will live on thanks to the incredible vocal work he leaves behind.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://insidethemagic.net/2021/11/will-ryan-disney-voice-actor-dies-js1/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos