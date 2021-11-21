Entertainment
Bindi Irwin Says Being Grace Warrior’s Mom Is The “Best Part” Of Her Life
Bindi Irwin / Instagram
Bindi Irwin is a loving mom!
The 23-year-old mom of Warrior of grace, 7 months old, posted an adorable snapshot of the couple enjoying each other’s company.
The mom-daughter duo seemed to be lounging on the couch, as Grace flashed her toothless smile to the camera. The adorable baby wore a pink ruffle top and a patterned cloth diaper, while firmly holding her pacifier in the photo taken by her mom.
“Grace Warrior, the best part of my life is being your mom,” Irwin captioned.
The Crikey! It’s the Irwins star, who shares baby Grace with her husband Chandler Powell, often shares photos of her daughter on social media.
Earlier this week, the environmental mum revealed that the “best part of her day” was taking a daily walk with her family by her side. “Evening walks in the @AustraliaZoo Gardens with my sweet little family. Best part of my day, everyday,” Irwin captioned a photo of herself, Grace Warrior and their dog Piggy on Instagram.
Last weekend the family of three called Powell’s 25th birthday with a zoo-themed cake in honor of the Australia Zoo.
“Celebrate my best friend. Cake inspired by the most amazing rhino dad here at the Australia Zoo,” Irwin wrote in a Instagram post.
The couple gifted fans a take a closer look at the festivities on the zoo Youtube channel.
“Today is very, very exciting. Chandler is celebrating his 25th birthday. That’s right, my husband, Grace’s dad,” the zookeeper said in the YouTube video.
The celebration kicked off with Irwin, Grace and the zoo staff singing happy birthday to Powell before he received a few surprises on his big day, including a picnic.
