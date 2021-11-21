Silence is not an option, dear stars

Opponents of right-wing bullying generally believe that Shah Rukh Khan is paying the price for his silence. Colleagues like Urmila Matondkar may think Shah Rukh’s silence is worthy. Others think it is sheer cowardice.

An actor who has worked with SRK tells me: While SRK and Aamir remain silent on controversies and remain silent on national issues believing they will never come after them, the fact is the danger of being on the radar is now a reality for them. You see, someone like Kishore Kumar or Dilip Kumar used to take a stand. But the Khans are all about bank accounts, which has made them vulnerable. Sure, they do a lot of charity work, but they don’t take a stand on important issues like the greats of yesteryear.

A very strong part of the anti-rightists believe that the son of Shah Rukhs paid the price for his father’s silence.

According to a leading political analyst who does not want to be named, when Jamia Millia Islamia, Shah Rukh Khans alma mater, was attacked, he kept thinking. kyon panga lein. But they knocked on his door in a year and a half.

At that time, many students sent him a message to come and support them with a single tweet, but he preferred to remain silent and today he has paid the price. Today Bollywood lacks camaraderie. It used to be that everyone hung out with each other during every seizure, but that is no longer the case.