Memorial held for teenager who died in police custody after car theft in Hollywood and accident in northwest Miami-Dade – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

NORTHWEST OF MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) – A grieving community has come together to pay tribute to a student-athlete who died in police custody following a police chase that started in Hollywood and ended in an accident in the North west of Miami-Dade. 7News cameras captured friends and family who gathered at the crash site to remember 16-year-old Christopher Walls on Saturday night. Mourners released balloons at the dark memorial. We love you, Chris, they said. According to Hollywood Police, the chain of events leading up to Walls’ death began with a carjacking at a gas station on the corner of North 34th Avenue and Sheridan Street early Monday morning. Investigators said the chase ended when Walls crashed the vehicle in the area of ​​Northwest 27th Avenue and 62nd Street in Northwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Units responded and paramedics treated Walls at the scene before police arrested him. A blurry cellphone video recorded by a witness captures audio of someone saying someone was being beaten, but the quality of the clip makes it difficult to understand what was going on. They beat her [expletive], someone is heard saying in the video. Police said Walls lost consciousness and was taken to Hialeah Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Returning to the memorial, the Walls family mourned the sudden loss. Just a stolen child so amazing young athlete, loved his family, loved his siblings, said Fatima Seymor, Walls cousin. Walls was the oldest of five boys. His family describes the Hallandale High School student as an outstanding player on the football team. We did not have our justice. We haven’t had our day to talk all over the place, and it’s been taken away from us, Seymor said, and it’s so sad and miserable, and our family is hopelessly shattered. Seymor said the whole family has watched the live video on Facebook and are awaiting responses from the medical examiner’s office. Again, he’s a kid. This is the biggest ultimate hurt: the fact that he was a child and didn’t have his fair day for justice, she said. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement continues to investigate. Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Sign up for our newsletter for the latest news straight to your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wsvn.com/news/local/memorial-held-for-teen-who-died-in-police-custody-after-hollywood-carjacking-crash-in-nw-miami-dade/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos